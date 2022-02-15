ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Utah State visits San Diego State following Horvath’s 29-point showing

Merced Sun-Star
 22 hours ago

Utah State Aggies (15-11, 6-7 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (15-6, 7-3 MWC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -3.5; over/under is 127.5. BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits the San Diego State Aztecs after Brandon Horvath scored 29 points in Utah State's 85-72 loss to the Nevada Wolf...

cougcenter.com

WSU drops stunner to ASU, 58-55

ASU (8-15, 4-9 in Pac-12) gifted WSU (14-9, 7-5) a final possession down three with 4.7 seconds left, but the Cougs couldn’t inbound the ball cleanly and Noah Williams heaved the ball down court and right into the hands of a Luther Muhammad, who dribbled out the clock and silenced Beasley Coliseum.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uvureview.com

Wolverines take down WAC frontrunner NMSU 72-68

Coming off a dismal performance on Thursday, the Utah Valley men’s basketball team bounced back in a big way with a 72-68 victory over the first-place New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the UCCU Center. Fardaws Aimaq recorded his Division I-leading 21st double-double of the season,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
vanquishthefoe.com

Career Night From Alex Barcello Lifts BYU Past Pepperdine

Alex Barcello had a career high 33 points as BYU went on the road to beat Pepperdine 91-85 Saturday night in Malibu. Barcello made nine three-pointers — tied for second most in a game in BYU history — but BYU couldn’t get enough stops to put the Waves away until late. Fousseyni Traore missed the game with an injury, and Caleb Lohner stepped in the starting lineup and came up with 14 points. Spencer Johnson added 12 points off the bench and Te’Jon Lucas scored 10.
MALIBU, CA
Merced Sun-Star

College Football Analyst Weighs in on Arch Manning School Selection

The Arch Manning news cycle and conjecture continues to spin with almost year to go before he officially signs with a college program. The Isidore Newman (New Orleans) 2023 quarterback has been sought by some of the biggest programs in the country, but it was recently reported that he had possibly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from that consideration. Now, Brent Beaird, a Heisman voter out of Florida, has weighed in on where he believes the newest Manning star will go to college.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Merced Sun-Star

Baylor’s Aranda gets contract extension through 2028 season

Baylor coach Dave Aranda has agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 season after leading the Bears to a Big 12 championship and a school-record 12 wins capped by a Sugar Bowl victory on New Year's Day and a No. 5 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll.
NFL
Merced Sun-Star

Forde Minutes: Is This the Year of the Mid-Major?

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in men’s college basketball, where we should probably discuss whether Saint Louis point guard Yuri Collins threw the greatest pass of the season last week:. ATTACK OF THE MID-MAJORS. As of Tuesday, 14 teams from outside the Power 6 conferences (ACC,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Matt Bradley
Merced Sun-Star

Top programs to play in 2 Thanskgiving tournaments in Oregon

Gonzaga and Duke are among 24 men's and women's programs that will take part in a pair of tournaments in Portland, Oregon, honoring Nike cofounder Phil Knight in November. The fields for the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational and the Phil Knight Legacy tournaments to be played over Thanksgiving weekend were announced Tuesday.
PORTLAND, OR
newslj.com

Cowgirls Tangle with San Jose State Monday

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Feb. 13, 2022) – For the second time in five days, the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will faceoff with San Jose State. This time, the contest is set for Monday in San Jose and will tip at 7 p.m., Mountain Time from the Provident Credit Union Event Center.
LARAMIE, WY
Merced Sun-Star

Mike Bianchi: UCF is silent as AAC commissioner Mike Aresco fights, writes to survive

Mike Aresco is obviously desperate. His weakened conference’s future as a relevant member of the new order of college football is in serious jeopardy. This is why Aresco, the commissioner of the American Athletic Conference, penned “An Open Letter to College Football” earlier this week in which he urged the sport’s other powerbrokers to move forward and move quickly with their much-discussed plan of expanding to a 12-team playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Merced Sun-Star

Duke Loses Coach K at Halftime, Survives Against Wake

On a night when they lost their head coach at halftime, the Duke Blue Devils needed a last second shot to avoid losing the game as well. With coach Mike Krzyzewski absent due to an undisclosed illness, Duke saw a 19-point lead disappear before Mark Williams tipped in a missed shot with 0.4 seconds left to beat Wake Forest, 76-74, at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.
BASKETBALL
ralphiereport.com

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oregon State Beavers - How to watch and game thread

Line: Colorado -4 Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Oregon State Beavers in the twenty-fifth game of the 2021-22 season. The Buffaloes pulled a rabbit out of their hat with a great comeback and overtime win against Montana State in the opener and then took care of New Mexico and Maine in games two and three. They fell to Southern Illinois in the first game of the tournament but rebounded with wins over Duquesne, Brown and Stanford before falling to UCLA and Tennessee. Ugly home wins over Eastern Washington, Milwaukee, Cal State Riverside, Washington State and UW got them back on the winning track. After a tough loss in Tucson they took down ASU in Temps before falling at home to USC and UCLA. A big win over Oregon in Eugene got the momentum back before it was lost again with a losses to Washington, WSU and Oregon. Wins over Oregon State and Utah finally snapped the losing streak and now they look to move to 16-9 with a win over the Beavers. Go Buffs!
CORVALLIS, OR
tucson.com

Pac-12 women's hoops notebook: Stanford rolls on; ASU splits with Arizona

A week that started with Wednesday blowouts transformed into a weekend of upsets and nail-biters as Pac-12 women’s basketball teams scrambled to remain relevant for the NCAA Tournament. Arizona State and Oregon State secured splits with their nationally ranked rivals while Utah and Washington State squeezed out 2-1 weeks...
TUCSON, AZ

