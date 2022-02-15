ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Six months of Taliban: Afghans safer, poorer, less hopeful

click orlando
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL – Afghanistan has undergone a dramatic transformation in half a year of Taliban rule. The country feels safer, less violent than it has in decades, but the once aid-fueled economy is barreling toward collapse. Tens of thousands of Afghans have fled or have been evacuated, including large numbers of educated...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anchorage Daily News

Declassified Afghanistan reports back U.S. commanders who said Biden team was indecisive during crisis

WASHINGTON - Declassified U.S. military analyses of the calamitous exit from Afghanistan detail repeated instances of friction between American troops and diplomats before and during the evacuation, concluding that indecisiveness among Biden administration officials in Washington and initial reluctance to shutter the embassy in Kabul sowed chaos and put the overall mission at “increased risk.”
MILITARY
Fox News

Afghan women react to Taliban allowing girls back in school as fears persist for their safety

The announcement of a return to school has Afghan women fearful to do so due to strict restrictions put in place by the Taliban higher education ministry. Such restrictions include separation of men and women. Women must wear an abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face. Women must also end their lesson five minutes earlier than men to stop them from mingling outside, and stay in waiting rooms until their male counterparts have left the building.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Afghans#Economy#Kabul#Islam#U N#Western
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Embassy Staffers Were ‘Intoxicated and Cowering in Rooms’ Ahead of Kabul Pullout, Report Says

U.S. military officials have accused State Department staffers and White House officials of derailing Afghanistan evacuation efforts before the Taliban seized power in Kabul last year. In an investigative report obtained by The Washington Post, military officials blamed the chaotic pullout on administration officials refusing to heed warnings about the Taliban’s rapid advances. The military would have been “much better prepared to conduct a more orderly” evacuation if “policymakers had paid attention to the indicators of what was happening on the ground,” Navy Rear Adm. Peter Vasely told Army investigators who compiled the report. Ross Wilson, the acting U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, was also accused in the report of shrugging off warnings about the Taliban. “The embassy needed to position for withdrawal, and the ambassador didn’t get it,” one military official was quoted saying. By mid-August, about two weeks out from the deadline for the U.S. to withdraw, an Army officer described finding the U.S. embassy in Kabul in complete meltdown mode. Some diplomatic staffers were “operating like it was day-to-day operations with absolutely no sense of urgency or recognition of the situation,” while others were found “intoxicated and cowering in rooms,” the report said.
MILITARY
Bay News 9

Biden rejects Army investigative report on Afghanistan withdrawal

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he rejects the findings of an Army investigative report detailing top commanders’ testimony that senior State and White House officials were caught unprepared and resisted the need for an evacuation out of Afghanistan last summer, leading to what they say was a more dangerous and traumatic withdrawal for the U.S. military.
MILITARY
Andrei Tapalaga

Journalists Kidnaped by the Taliban Have Been Released

Ex-BBC correspondent Andrew North and other Afghan reporters have been released after being detained by the TalibanExpress. On the 11th of February at around 7 AM, the Acting President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has posted a tweet in which he mentioned that nine citizens of the western countries have been kidnapped. One of which is actually a well-known journalist, Andrew North who was a correspondent for the BBC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
CBS News

Afghans protest U.S. order to give $3.5 billion to 9/11 victims

Demonstrators in Afghanistan's capital Saturday condemned President Joe Biden's order freeing up $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the U.S. for families of America's 9/11 victims — saying the money belongs to Afghans. Protesters who gathered outside Kabul's grand Eid Gah mosque asked America for financial compensation for...
PROTESTS
Benjamin Jones

The U.S. military personnel who finally evacuated Afghanistan firstly arrived in Poland

It is reported that the Nigerian Morning Herald reported on the 7th that the last US military personnel to leave Afghanistan in August last year has now become a US military commander deployed in Poland. The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of planning to "invade" Ukraine, which Russia has repeatedly denied, and called on the United States to stop hyping up the "Russian invasion theory." Nonetheless, the United States sent 1,700 troops to the area of ​​Poland close to the Ukrainian border.
AFP

Taliban declare Soviet exit holiday, six months after seizing power

The Taliban on Tuesday declared February 15 a national holiday to mark the anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan -- six months after they stormed into Kabul to topple the US-backed government. Forty years of conflict has left Afghanistan one of the world's most impoverished nations, and the Taliban's return on August 15 plunged the country deeper into a humanitarian crisis the United Nations says threatens more than half its 38 million population.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

'My heart and body shake': Afghan women defy Taliban

One after the other, quickly, carefully, keeping their heads down, a group of Afghan women step into a small Kabul apartment block -- risking their lives as a nascent resistance against the Taliban.  There have been small, scattered protests by women in other Afghan cities, including Bamiyan, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif. 
ADVOCACY
TheDailyBeast

Taliban’s Frozen Billions Will Be Split Between 9/11 Families and Afghan Aid, Report Says

President Joe Biden has decided what to do with the $7 billion of the Afghan central bank’s assets sitting frozen in the U.S. banking system. According to reports, the president will split the money down the middle between 9/11 families in America and humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. The billions were frozen after it became clear that the Taliban would seize control of Kabul last year, and the group has urged the U.S. to release all of the funds to help stave off a humanitarian crisis in the nation. But, as first reported by The New York Times on Friday, the Taliban won’t get the money. Biden will sign an executive order later Friday that will designate half the money to humanitarian relief efforts in Afghanistan, and the other $3.5 billion will be used to compensate victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

UK officials talk to Taliban about Afghanistan humanitarian crisis

Senior British diplomats have met leading Taliban figures to discuss the “dire” humanitarian situation in Afghanistan The UK does not recognise the Taliban regime which swept to power in 2020 amid chaotic scenes as Western forces pulled out of Kabul.The United Nations’ World Food Programme has warned that 8.7 million people in Afghanistan are at risk of starvation.The UK withdrew its diplomats from Kabul last year, but officials returned to Afghanistan for talks on Thursday.Nick Dyer, the UK’s special envoy for famine prevention, Hugo Shorter, the charge d’affaires ad interim of the UK mission to Afghanistan and Hester Waddams, the...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy