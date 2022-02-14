Western Colorado Community College teams up with Colorado School of Mines to train next generation of UAS pilots for mineral industry
Recent technology developments now allow use of unmanned systems in land surveying, hyperspectral remote sensing and airborne geophysical surveying. Researchers within the Center for Advanced Subsurface Earth Resource Models (CASERM) at Colorado School of Mines have teamed up with Western Colorado Community College (WCCC) to train the next generation of pilots...www.coloradomesa.edu
