Grand Junction, CO

Western Colorado Community College teams up with Colorado School of Mines to train next generation of UAS pilots for mineral industry

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent technology developments now allow use of unmanned systems in land surveying, hyperspectral remote sensing and airborne geophysical surveying. Researchers within the Center for Advanced Subsurface Earth Resource Models (CASERM) at Colorado School of Mines have teamed up with Western Colorado Community College (WCCC) to train the next generation of pilots...

Dothan Eagle

Alabama Community Colleges target high-demand industries for rapid job training

The Alabama Community College System Monday announced details of its launch of an Innovation Center to begin rapidly training Alabamians for jobs in high-demand industries. “This is an exciting time for the community college system,” said Jimmy H. Baker, chancellor of the Alabama Community College System, in a presentation at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum. “We will step up and meet the need if we know what the need is.”
ALABAMA STATE
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Colorado may get $150 million for mine work focused on region

The state of Colorado could receive up to $150 million over 15 years to do work dealing with fires and other threats at abandoned coal mines, meaning a big boost for projects largely located in western Colorado and big opportunities for contractors looking to play a role in those projects.
COLORADO STATE
uasweekly.com

Advanced Aircraft Company Secures AFWERX Contract To Develop Next-Generation Tactical UAS

Advanced Aircraft Company (AAC), a developer of long-endurance hybrid-electric unmanned aircraft systems designed for a wide range of commercial, defense and public safety applications, has been selected by the United States Air Force (USAF) AFWERX program for the development of Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (SUAS) as part of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program Open Topics 21.2/B Cohort.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pagosadailypost.com

Most Colorado School Districts Ditch Mask Mandates

This story by Erica Meltzer appeared on Chalkbeat Colorado on February 14, 2022. Mask mandates are out in Colorado school districts. Over the last two weeks, districts around the state have dropped their mask requirements or set deadlines to do so as local public health departments have also lifted their school mandates. Colorado hasn’t had a statewide mask requirement since May 2021.
COLORADO STATE
Durango Herald

Legislature invests in Colorado’s agricultural industry

Traditionally, the Colorado Department of Agriculture doesn’t ask for much. When the department heads annually to visit the Joint Budget Committee, outlining its financial needs for the year, the department discusses potential projects, but asks for little funding. When the pandemic hit, we all noticed the consequences on our...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

School Views: Changing education funding in Colorado

I recently prepared a message to our state legislators and other leaders in Colorado government related to the future of K-12 education, asking them to change the way they fund K-12 education. Presently, Colorado schools don’t have enough qualified educators to effectively teach our next generation. Recent surveys have...
COLORADO STATE
WLBT

Gray launches media training center at WLBT to enhance industry diversity, train next generation of media leaders

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gray Television, Inc. announced plans to create the Gray Media Training Center in partnership with WLBT, the top-ranked NBC affiliate in Jackson, Mississippi. The revolutionary media training program will prepare students for today’s unique operating environment, while simultaneously improving diversity, equity, and inclusion in media. The...
JACKSON, MS
Gazette

Colorado officials recommends cutting back on school quarantining

In new guidance issued Friday, Colorado officials recommend that schools stop individual investigations into COVID-19 cases and that they cut back on quarantines, the latest move by a state preparing to treat the novel coronavirus on a less intense degree than it has since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.
COLORADO STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Phase Four Awarded Novel Thruster Prototype Development Contract by DARPA

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase Four, the creator of the radio-frequency thruster (RF Thruster) for satellite propulsion, announced today that it finalized a contract with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to adapt the RF Thruster to operate on novel, low cost propellants. The effort includes the development of a prototype engine and vacuum chamber testing. The results of the prototyping effort will demonstrate the proof of concept of a novel plasma propulsion system for various mission applications.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

NASA's IXPE sends first science image

In time for Valentine's Day, NASA's Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer which launched Dec. 9, 2021, has delivered its first imaging data since completing its month-long commissioning phase. All instruments are functioning well aboard the observatory, which is on a quest to study some of the most mysterious and extreme objects...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Colorado College News

Colorado College Faculty Members Awarded Tenure, Promotion

Two associate professors were approved by the Board of Trustees for tenure and 13 assistant professors were approved for tenure and promotion to associate professor when the board met virtually on Feb. 10. Dean of the Faculty Emily Chan, in her presentation of these faculty members to the board, highlighted the “immense talent and scholarly achievement from their areas of study” and praised their “commitment to the success and well-being of all students through their innovative and student-centric pedagogies. The changes take effect July 1.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Space.com

Rogue rocket poised to hit moon is Chinese, not a SpaceX Falcon 9, student observations confirm

A group of students has confirmed that a rocket stage poised to hit the moon next month is from a Chinese Long March launcher, not a SpaceX Falcon 9 as originally thought. The rocket body, from the Chang'e 5-T1 mission, is set to slam into the moon's far side on March 4, more than seven years after its October 2014 launch. The object was originally misidentified as the upper stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched the Deep Space Climate Observatory satellite in February 2015.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
1230 ESPN

Amazing Feat: Colorado Company Selected to Bring Samples From Mars

A Colorado company has been chosen to construct a rocket to bring back the first-ever samples from the planet Mars. According to a press release from NASA, Lockheed Martin Space of Littleton, Colorado has been contracted to build the Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV), which will bring back rock, sediment, and atmospheric samples from Mars.
LITTLETON, CO
Flying Magazine

NASA Selects Lockheed Martin To Develop Mars Vehicle

NASA awarded a contract to Lockheed Martin Space of Littleton, Colorado, to develop a Mars ascent vehicle. [Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/Texas A&M University]. NASA has selected Lockheed Martin to build the first rocket to be fired on another planet for the Mars Sample Return Program. NASA awarded a contract to...
LITTLETON, CO
1310kfka.com

Colorado issues new COVID guidelines for schools

Another sign the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming more endemic, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said schools can soon stop contact tracing unless the school is outbreak status. Updated guidance from the department also suggests that those who are exposed to COVID-19 in schools no longer have to quarantine. The state is still pushing for vaccination, isolation for those who test positive, testing, and masking to keep kids in school. State epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said the shift represents a drop in cases and hospitalizations. The new guidance takes effect February 28 or when a county falls below high or substantial transmission levels. Transmission levels in Larimer County remain “high,” according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
COLORADO STATE
ABQJournal

LANL scientists record pair of megaflash lightning records in 2020

SANTA FE – Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists – using lab software and a series of new satellites – recorded a pair of lighting megaflashes in 2020 that recently were confirmed as setting new records of distance and duration. The longest-distance flash was detected over the southern...
ASTRONOMY

