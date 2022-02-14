Western Colorado Community College teams up with Colorado School of Mines to train next generation of UAS pilots for mineral industry

Two associate professors were approved by the Board of Trustees for tenure and 13 assistant professors were approved for tenure and promotion to associate professor when the board met virtually on Feb. 10. Dean of the Faculty Emily Chan, in her presentation of these faculty members to the board, highlighted the “immense talent and scholarly achievement from their areas of study” and praised their “commitment to the success and well-being of all students through their innovative and student-centric pedagogies. The changes take effect July 1.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO