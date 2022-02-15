ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

EU watchdog calls for ban on surveillance tool Pegasus

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29B1i1_0eEhZnEA00

AMSTERDAM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's data protection watchdog called on Tuesday for a ban on the controversial spyware tool Pegasus, developed by Israeli-based NSO Group.

The EDPS said use of Pegasus might lead to an "unprecedented level of intrusiveness, able to interfere with the most intimate aspects of our daily lives."

Israel has come under global pressure over allegations that Pegasus has been abused by some foreign client governments to spy on human rights activists, journalists and politicians.

NSO has said it could not confirm or deny any existing or potential customers for Pegasus. It said it does not operate the system once sold to its governmental customers nor is it involved in any way in the system’s operation.

"A ban on the development and the deployment of spyware with the capability of Pegasus in the EU would be the most effective option to protect our fundamental rights and freedoms", the EDPS said.

"At the centre of debate on tools like Pegasus should not only be the use of the technology, but the importance we attribute to the right to privacy."

An investigation published last year by 17 media organisations, led by the Paris-based non-profit journalism group Forbidden Stories, said the spyware had been used in attempted and successful hacks of smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists on a global scale.

Reporting by Bart Meijer and Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
Reuters

Canada seeks to join EU challenge against China at WTO

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canada will seek to join the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia to be included in consultations as part of the European Union's dispute with China at the World Trade Organization over Beijing's alleged trade curbs on Lithuania. "Canada is concerned by China's recent trade...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, 20 other nations condemn China in new statement

On Tuesday, the United States joined with 20 other nations to condemn Chinese authorities for the “near-complete disappearance of local independent media outlets in Hong Kong.”. In a joint statement, the U.S. State Department said that since enacting its new national security laws over Hong Kong in June 2020,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Pegasus#Non Profit Journalism#Amsterdam#The European Union#Israeli#Nso Group#Edps#Forbidden Stories
Reuters

EU watchdog says supports fast development of Omicron-only vaccine

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator said on Thursday it would support a filing for approval of an upgraded COVID-19 vaccine targeting only the new Omicron variant if that is the quickest way to broaden the offering of available shots. Speaking to journalists in a briefing, the...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

No 10 insists Guto Harri’s Huawei lobbying was within rules

Boris Johnson’s new director of communications previously lobbied No 10 on behalf of the Chinese tech giant. Lobbying of No 10 by Boris Johnson’s new communications director in support of Chinese technology firm Huawei was within the rules, Downing Street has insisted. Guto Harri, hired by the Prime...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Europe
Reuters

EU watchdog to define 'greenwashing' as sustainable funds rocket

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The European Union’s markets watchdog said on Friday it will start working on a legal definition of “greenwashing” to underpin enforcement action as trillions of euros flow into funds that are advertised as climate-friendly. Regulators are playing catch-up with the deluge of...
ENVIRONMENT
hot96.com

EU watchdogs call for rapid action to catch up with digital finance

LONDON (Reuters) – Rapid action is needed to update how cross-border financial services are scrutinised and consumers protected as the sector becomes digitalised with “Big Tech” playing an increased role, European Union regulators said on Monday. People are using smartphones to buy and sell shares, move money...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU watchdog tells rating agencies to improve ESG ratings disclosures

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Credit rating agencies need to improve how they refer to environment, social and governance factors in their ratings used by investors to direct huge sums into sustainable funds, the European Union's securities watchdog said on Thursday. In the first half of 2021, assets in EU...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU securities watchdog launches review of ESG ratings sector

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The European Union's securities watchdog on Thursday launched a review of the bloc's fast growing but largely unregulated market for environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings on companies. Trillions of dollars have flowed into sustainable investments globally, using ESG ratings on companies as a guide...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

EU plans to ban use of synthetic pesticides in parks

The use of synthetic pesticides in parks and other green public spaces in urban areas is to be banned in the EU, with member states obliged to cut overall use by 50%, according to a leaked draft regulation. The move is said by the European Commission to be necessary owing...
ECONOMY
q957.com

Ukraine standoff to test market stability, says EU watchdog

LONDON (Reuters) -Worries about Ukraine and the removal of help for economies over COVID-19 will challenge markets, which were already showing signs of being overvalued and heading for sharp corrections over coming months, the European Union’s securities watchdog said on Tuesday. The threat of a possible invasion by Russia...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Will EU give in to the calls of a crypto ban like China

Governor Matolcsy of the Central Bank of Hungary has expressed support for the idea of a crypto ban in the EU. He noted in a statement,. “I perfectly agree with the proposal and also support the senior EU financial regulator’s point that the EU should ban the mining method used to produce most new bitcoin.”
MARKETS
Reuters

UAE energy minister says infrastructure well-protected against attacks

CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that infrastructure in the UAE was well-protected against attacks and that the country had diversified its electricity infrastructure and has spare capacity. In recent weeks, the Iran-aligned Houthis have waged an unprecedented string of largely failed missiles...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

EU CFOs Ditching Paper to Embrace Digital Spend Management Tools

With an increasing number of startups seeking funding on the regular, there must be strong reasons for investor confidence to keep injecting capital into firms, especially after the initial enthusiasm of the seed and Series A round wanes. For Ante Spittler, co-founder and CEO of Berlin-based FinTech Moss, which recently...
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

EU to launch rare inquiry into Pegasus spyware scandal

The European parliament is preparing to launch a committee of inquiry into the Pegasus spyware scandal after evidence emerged of government critics in Poland and Hungary being targeted with the surveillance software. The cross-party body will seek testimony from member states’ intelligence services, elected politicians and senior officials, with a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

India app ban inflames Sea’s top fire

HONG KONG, Feb 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors erased some $16 billion off Singaporean gaming giant Sea (SE.N) on Monday, roughly 18% of its market value, following a Bloomberg report, citing unnamed sources, noting an Indian ban on its popular mobile hit “Free Fire". Official details are pending, but the move looks to be part of a fresh clampdown on apps seen as having Chinese origin.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

313K+
Followers
282K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy