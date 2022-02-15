ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, OH

Granville 7th/8th boys basketball team wins Licking County Family YMCA title

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
Granville's entry Team Ebner, sponsored by Shirck Orthodontics, finished unbeaten to win the seventh- and eighth-grade Granville Recreation District basketball league at the Licking County Family YMCA.

Team members are Evan Schehl, Joshua Tabilon, Bobby Higginbotham, Will Ebner, Tresten Hickerson, Owen Przymierski, Griffin Cousino, Cade Roberts and Augustus Wilson. Coaches are Matt Ebner and Bryan Cousino.

