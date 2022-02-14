ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscopes Feb. 14-20

By Hailee Stegall, Arts, Culture Reporter
Rocky Mountain Collegian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) Open up your mind, Aquarius. Listening to the beliefs of others does not invalidate your own and may even give you a stronger platform to stand on. PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20) Pisces, start something new. It’s almost your birthday...

February 2022 Horoscopes: Follow Your Bliss as Venus Conjuncts Mars

This month, the cosmos are sending us some good vibes and your February 2022 horoscopes look generally favorable, with lots of free-flowing harmonious aspects. We also have Mercury coming out of retrograde on February 3, bringing us a rare period where all the planets are moving direct. We’ll feel a strong sense of forward movement in our lives, and any area that has felt stagnant is revived. While we’re being hit with a refreshing new wave of energy, the Sun and Saturn meet up, giving us the focus, discipline and determination to follow through on our intentions. This year may have gotten off to a slow start, but it’s picking up now.
Your Weekly Horoscope Definitely Isn’t Sugarcoating The Truth

You’ve gone through so many changes lately and you might feel completely exhausted. Last week, Mercury retrograde came to an end, and although you have every reason to celebrate, you’re still getting used to the energetic shift. After all, Mercury won’t be out of the slow and foggy post-retrograde shadow until Feb. 23. You also embraced a sobering and serious new moon in Aquarius last week. This new moon put a lot of pressure on you, thanks to Saturn’s heavy-handed influence. Keep going, because our February 7, 2022 weekly horoscope is encouraging you to overcome the odds. The battle may not be over yet, but you’re ready to take back your power.
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Feb. 10-16

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):. Actor Leelee Sobieski was mourning her romantic adventures — or rather the lack of romantic adventures. She said, "If only I could find a guy who wasn't in his 70s to talk to me about white cranes, I'd be madly in love." The good news is that Sobieski knows precisely what she wants, and it's not all that complicated. The bad news is that there are few men near her own age (38) who enjoy discussing the fine points of the endangered bird species known as the white crane. I bring her predicament to your attention, Aquarius, in the hope that you'll be inspired to be as exact and lucid as she is in identifying what you want — even as you cheat just a bit in the direction of wanting what is actually available.
February horoscopes: See what the stars have in store for you this month

February will be a month of desire and lust — right on time for Valentine’s Day. The new moon occurs in Aquarius on Feb. 1, which gives us the opportunity to break free of the constraints that are holding us back. Mercury ends its planetary moonwalk in Capricorn on Feb. 3. Venus and Mars align in Capricorn on Feb. 12, making it an ideal day for romantic endeavors. Pluto in Capricorn makes a transformative and fated connection with the Nodes of Destiny on Feb. 14. The full moon in Leo heightens our passions on Feb. 16. Jupiter in Pieces and Uranus in Taurus open our minds to new possibilities on Feb. 17. The sun swims into Pisces on Feb. 18, adding creativity and sentimentality.
Horoscope for Monday, 2/14/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Something that should have been approved is sent back for a new draft. Take this opportunity to pick over details. At least three can be reworked to your advantage. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You gave up on seeing any money from a...
If You’re 1 Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, February Could Be An Overwhelming Month

Astrology is cyclical, which means that difficult times are always followed by beautiful times, and sometimes, they even blend together. Even though February 2022 will be the worst month for these unlucky zodiac signs — Cancer, Leo, and Scorpio — there are so many promising things awaiting them at the end of this journey. The sun is in visionary and intellectual Aquarius, encouraging you to go against the grain and believe in your most trailblazing ideas. However, opening your heart to something new isn’t always easy.
February 2022 Horoscope: A Second Chance at the New Year?

One do-over, coming right up? February could be the REAL new year we’ve all been waiting for—and certainly the skies look primed for that. We’ve even got an official Lunar New Year starting with the February 1 Aquarius new moon, just for emphasis. The stars get new stripes as we bid adieu to the regimented Metal Ox and welcome the energetic, innovative Water Tiger.
Leo, Your February Horoscope Says You Can’t Ignore Those Red Flags

This month, you’re getting to know your relationships on a much deeper level, Leo! As a matter of fact, your Leo February 2022 horoscope begins with an opportunity to dive into the dynamics you share with your partners, both romantic and platonic. On February 1, the new moon in Aquarius will spark something new in your relationships, infusing your connections with harmony and dedication. However, as the sun in Aquarius joins forces with Saturn on February 4, you may realize that ignoring red flags is no longer an option. You’re ready to demand the respect and commitment you deserve! If you’ve...
Dream Big! Your February Horoscope Has You Reaching For The Stars

It’s no secret that 2022 has been kind of disappointing so far. After all, we’ve been dealing with both Venus *and* Mercury retrograde, so it only makes sense. But you shouldn’t take it to heart, because your February 2022 horoscope is here and things are finally starting to look up! Embrace what Aquarius season has to teach you, because this visionary, slightly eccentric air sign is all about building a stronger future. This month has so much potential, and you’re ready to hit the ground running. On February 1, a new moon in Aquarius will rise, guiding you toward innovation and...
Your February 2022 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Whether you're watching the Super Bowl, celebrating Valentine's Day, or bearing down bomb cyclones by sipping hot cocoa bombs with your S.O. or besties, February can be social, optimistic, and full of romance. For that, you can thank its astrological hosts: people-oriented fixed air sign Aquarius and emotional mutable water sign Pisces.
2022 Horoscopes: What The New Year Has In Store Based On Your Zodiac Sign

While astrology has been around since biblical times, it’s been given a resurgence thanks to social media. With countless accounts dedicated to delivering invaluable foresight about the future to information-hungry users scrolling for a glimmer of hope, astrology is finally regaining the spotlight. If you’re new to the game and need a bit of a refresher, astrology is the art and science of studying where the planets, the sun, the moon and the stars are at a given time to provide an informed explanation of what is going on in the world.
Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, by Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Go For It, Taurus—Your February Horoscope Wants You To Step Up

If you can dream it, you can achieve it. You’re going places this month, Taurus! After all, your Taurus February 2022 horoscope begins with an inspirational new moon that will encourage you to turn things up a notch. Taking place on February 1, this new moon will kickstart an exciting journey in your 10th house of career, so take your goals seriously and work your way to the top. However, as the Aquarius sun joins forces with Saturn on February 4, you’ll realize just how much it takes to succeed. If you’re a professional, it’s time to conduct yourself like...
Sagittarius, Your February Horoscope Involves A Few Money Moves

You’re chatting up a storm this month, Sagittarius! As your Sagittarius February 2022 horoscope begins, you may feel the urge to learn new things and engage in stimulating discourse. After all, a new moon will light up your third house of communication on February 1, encouraging you to embrace the exchange of meaningful information and analyze the concepts that captivate you. However, as the Aquarius sun joins forces with Saturn on February 4, you may struggle to connect with your ability to express yourself and speak your mind. Remember—there’s no such thing as a stupid question. You may start feeling a...
Pisces, Your February Horoscope Urges You To Embrace Forgiveness

You’ll spend this upcoming month preparing for something incredible, Pisces. After all, your Pisces February 2022 horoscope begins with a new moon in your 12th house of forgiveness and solitude. Taking place on February 1, this new moon will encourage you to embrace your inner world, realign your energy and reconnect with your spiritual practice. Let go of what’s no longer your responsibility! As the sun joins forces with Saturn in Aquarius on February 4, you may realize there’s something holding you back from truly letting go—but you’ll never find out what’s out there if you settle for what’s in...
Capricorn, Your February Horoscope Focuses In On Finances

It’s time to get grounded, Capricorn. This month, you’re learning how to release chaos and uncertainty, because you Capricorn February 2022 horoscope is encouraging you to prioritize stability. On February 1, a new moon will plant a seed in your abundant second house, helping you set powerful financial goals. However, don’t forget to treat yourself to luxury and surround yourself with beauty! As the sun joins forces with Saturn in Aquarius on February 4, you may realize that you need to rebuild your relationship with money. Don’t let the fear of scarcity or financial loss dictate your self-worth! Mark February 3...
Your Weekly Horoscope Reminds You Confidence Is Key

Hello, lover! Your weekly horoscope for February 7-13 2022 is here. While we’re almost halfway through the shortest month of the year, the planets are still pretty active this week, starting with Mars in Capricorn forming a trine with Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday. This aspect gives us a major boost of confidence and the courage to forge our own path, so don’t be afraid to go your own way today. However, being independent doesn’t mean breaking away from the world completely, especially when asteroid Ceres moves into chatty Gemini on Wednesday. With the asteroid of unconditional love moving into the...
Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of February 14

On Monday, Mercury enters brilliant Aquarius, allowing you to free yourself from the rules, traditions, and thought patterns that have been restricting you. When you truly believe that the future has the potential to be better than the present, electrifying new ways of thinking become possible. Then on Wednesday, a full moon in loving Leo can restore your confidence, your generosity of spirit. Finally, on Friday, the sun enters intuitive Pisces. Pisces season brings a much-needed dose of empathy to all of us. It asks you to soften your approach and consider that gentleness, not sharpness or cynicism or rigidity, might sooner lead you to the life, the community you’re seeking.
Horoscopes Feb. 14, 2022: Simon Pegg, rid yourself of anything that holds you back

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Drew Bledsoe, 50; Simon Pegg, 52; Meg Tilly, 62; Terry Gross, 71. Happy Birthday: Simplicity, targeted thoughts and calculated moves will take you on a journey that helps you sort through the baggage that stands in your way. Rid yourself of anything that holds you back, and map out a course that will take you in a direction that leads to contentment. A change will be enlightening and encourage you to make the most of each day. Your numbers are 5, 11, 19, 27, 36, 42, 44.
