Horoscopes Feb. 14-20

On Monday, Mercury enters brilliant Aquarius, allowing you to free yourself from the rules, traditions, and thought patterns that have been restricting you. When you truly believe that the future has the potential to be better than the present, electrifying new ways of thinking become possible. Then on Wednesday, a full moon in loving Leo can restore your confidence, your generosity of spirit. Finally, on Friday, the sun enters intuitive Pisces. Pisces season brings a much-needed dose of empathy to all of us. It asks you to soften your approach and consider that gentleness, not sharpness or cynicism or rigidity, might sooner lead you to the life, the community you’re seeking.
