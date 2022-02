The Super Bowl is in the books, and the season is over, so we’re onto the next phase of the NFL cycle; speculation season. We’ve got a month before the new league year when NFL players on expiring contracts hit free agency, so prepare yourself for the constant speculation between now and then. Let’s start with one of the game’s best signal-callers scrubbing his social media as he begins the positioning for a new deal in the desert.

