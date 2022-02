Guerrilla Games has shared a new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West that goes over gear, upgrades, and activities. In the trailer, we get a look at a few of the things players can do to entertain themselves when not focusing on the story, including the Melee Pit, Hunting Grounds, Salvage Contracts, and Cauldrons. Players can also step into the arena and test their strength against deadly machines. Watch the trailer below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO