NASA’s new infrared telescope, which launched on Dec. 25, 2021, will help researchers like Wesleyan’s Seth Redfield explore the universe in ways like never before. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which is accessible to the worldwide scientific community, offers scientists the ability to explore the solar system, galactic evolution, the early universe, and the formation of stars and planets like never before. The telescope will also observe planets orbiting other stars, known as exoplanets.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 13 DAYS AGO