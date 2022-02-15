ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Specialty chemicals maker DSM's Q4 core profit beats on strong demand

 21 hours ago

(Adds co-CEO’s quote, more detail throughout)

AMSTERDAM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM posted a 13% jump in fourth-quarter core profit on Tuesday, beating analysts’ estimates, buoyed by robust demand for its nutritional products despite higher prices.

DSM, which offers products ranging from vitamins and other food supplements to specialized plastics used in cars, clothing and construction, said it had raised its prices in the second half of last year to offset increasing raw material costs.

“The first positive effects can be seen in the fourth quarter, with the remainder being effective as of 2022”, co-Chief Executive Officers Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze said.

The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter ended Dec. 31 surged to 440 million euros ($497.95 million), up from 390 million a year before. This beat the average analysts’ expectation 424 million euros.

Revenues increased 16% in the fourth quarter to 2.4 billion euros, driven by “exceptionally strong” demand for animal feed, as customers stocked up due to uncertainties about global supply chain disruptions and rising inflation, DSM said.

In September, DSM said it planned to sell its materials division, which some analysts suggested could sell for around $5.7 billion, to focus purely on producing sustainable food and health products.

Zacks.com

TreeHouse (THS) Q4 Earnings Beat on Strong Demand & Pricing

THS - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2021 results, with the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results continued to gain from the strengthening demand across categories, reaffirming the company’s strong underlying fundamentals for private labels. THS also benefited from robust price realization as it continues to implement pricing actions to recover inflation across the supply chain.
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Singapore bank UOB Q4 profit surges 48%, flags robust outlook

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd joined bigger rival DBS Group in flagging a strong outlook after reporting a 48% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday on the back of a sharp decline in credit charges. Analysts expect Southeast Asian banks to benefit as pandemic-hit economies rebound,...
Reuters

Australia's Fortescue says H1 profit slumped by a third as costs weigh

(Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals, the world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner, on Wednesday said first-half profit tumbled a third on higher material and labour costs and lowered its interim dividend, sending its shares more than 4% lower. Fortescue said costs for the half jumped by a fifth. Australian...
Reuters

Brazil's Carrefour Brasil reports a 13.5% drop in Q4 adjusted net income

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3.SA) reported on Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income fell from a year earlier but beat estimates, helped by sales increases. The local unit of French retailer Carrefour SA (CARR.PA) posted an adjusted net income of 766 million reais ($148.48 million), down 13.5% from a year earlier but above a Refinitiv Eikon analysts' estimate of 738.2 million reais.
MarketWatch

Sabre shares jump 2.2% premarket after revenue beat, forecast for travel recovery in 2022

Sabre Corp. shares jumped 2.2% premarket Tuesday, after the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue offset a wider-than-expected loss. The travel services company posted a net loss of $192 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, narrower than the loss of $325 million, or $1.02 a share, posted in the year-earlier period. The company's adjusted per-share loss came to 47 cents, wider than the 45 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 60% to $501 million, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $491 million. "The global travel recovery was slow at the beginning of the year, but that has significantly changed," Chief Executive Sean Menke told analysts on a conference call. "February month-to-date global GDS bookings are on pace to reach a similar level of recovery versus the same period in 2019 as November 2021, which was the best month since the onset of COVID-19. For these reasons, we believe 2022 is shaping up to be a year of recovery and progress." Shares have fallen 24% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 12%.
MarketWatch

Zoetis tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat revenue guidance, shares up 1.5% premarket

Animal health company Zoetis Inc.'s shares ZTS, +0.68% jumped 1.5% premarket Tuesday, after it beat estimates for the fourth quarter and offered upbeat revenue guidance for 2022. The company posted net income of $414 million, or 87 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $359 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.00, ahead of the 96 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $1.967 billion from $1.807 billion, also ahead of the $1.932 billion FactSet consensus. "We expect to continue growing revenue faster than the market in the coming year, driven by continued strength in petcare; expansion of our diagnostics portfolio internationally; and significant growth in both livestock and companion animal product sales in emerging markets, including China and Brazil," Chief Executive Kristin Peck said in a statement. Zoetis is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.09 to $5.19 and revenue to range from $8.325 billion to $8.475 billion. The FactSet consensus is for 2022 EPS of $5.21 and revenue of $8.386 billion. Shares have gained 18% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
Motley Fool

Sales Surge, But Rising Costs Take a Bite Out of PepsiCo's Profits in Q4

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) reported fourth-quarter and fiscal year results on Thursday, Feb. 10. The global beverage and snack company delivered robust sales growth, but widespread inflation affected profits. The coronavirus pandemic is making it challenging for companies like PepsiCo to operate. An infection at one of its facilities could reduce output,...
CNBC

Burger King parent's earnings top estimates, fueled by digital sales growth

Restaurant Brands International on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. The company said global digital sales climbed from $6 billion in 2020 to $10 billion in 2021, accounting for 30% of its system-wide sales. Popeyes reported same-store sales declines, while Burger King and Tim Hortons both...
MarketWatch

Arch Resources stock rallies into record territory after profit misses but revenue beats by wide margin

Shares of Arch Resources Inc. climbed 1.5% toward a record high in morning trading Tuesday, but pared earlier gains of as much as 10.5%, after the coal producer reported a fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations but revenue that more than doubled and was well above forecasts, and said it planned to restart its variable shareholder return program in the second quarter. The company swung to net income of $226.6 million, or $11.92 a share, from a loss of $78.5 million, or $5.17 a share, in the year-ago period, but that missed the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of...
Reuters

Treasury Wine shares surge as ex-China growth begins to pay off

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates (TWE.AX) said on Wednesday its operating earnings outside mainland China jumped 28%, underpinned by growth in its luxury and premium brands, sending shares of the world's largest standalone winemaker nearly 12% higher. Treasury has had to re-direct supply to the United States, Europe...
Reuters

Airbnb sees strong first-quarter revenue on travel demand, longer stays

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) forecast on Tuesday a better-than-expected first-quarter revenue after the short-term home rental company reported strong quarterly results on rising domestic travel and longer stays by guests at higher prices. While the San Francisco-based company was initially hit by the pandemic, its business rebounded...
Banco Do Brasil Sees 2022 Profit Up 24%

Banco Do Brasil Sees 2022 Profit Up 24%

Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA said in a filing on Monday that its 2022 net income is likely to rise by up to 23.7% from last year, despite a slower loan book growth. Banco do Brasil forecast a recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, between 23 billion...
Reuters

Price increases to help Michelin exceed pre-pandemic profits this year

PARIS (Reuters) - Michelin expects this year’s profits to exceed pre-pandemic levels, the French tyre maker said on Monday, as it posted better-than-expected 2021 results helped by volume and price increases that offset inflationary pressures. The company expects its segment operating profit to rise to more than 3.2 billion...
Benzinga

JPMorgan Upgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber After Q4 Earnings, Stock Pullback

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) plummeted more than 27% on Friday, after management guided to softer-than-expected performance in 2022, citing inflation. The stock tumbled despite the company reporting “solidly better” results for the fourth quarter, according to JPMorgan. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Analyst:...
Reuters

BHP first-half profits beats estimates and triggers talk of M&A

Feb 15 (Reuters) - BHP Group (BHP.AX) announced a record dividend payout after reporting an estimate-beating first-half profits on Tuesday, helped by higher commodity prices, despite a cutback in demand from top metals consumer China. The miner has had a busy six months marked by sweeping changes, including selling its...
