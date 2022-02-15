ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline stable

By Reuters Staff
 21 hours ago

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually travel west from Russia to Europe, remained in reverse on Tuesday with volumes in line with last week’s levels, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

This will be the ninth week the link between Poland and Germany has been operating in the reverse direction, since Dec. 21, putting upward pressure on European gas prices.

Flows from Germany to Poland via the Mallnow metering point stood at around 1.5 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Tuesday morning, unchanged from the levels seen over the last week.

Renominations, or bids, to flow gas from Germany to Poland are expected to remain at around 1.5 million kWh/h until Wednesday morning. The pipeline usually accounts for about 15% of Russia’s annual westbound supply of gas to Europe and Turkey.

Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom, which can book pipeline capacity at daily auctions, had not ordered any transit capacity for February and March via the route.

It also did not book capacity for the second and third quarters of the year.

On another major route for Russian deliveries to Europe, for supply to Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point, capacity nominations for Tuesday rose to 481,617 MWh from 403,849 MWh on Monday.

Nominations via this route hit a 2022 high of 850,143 MWh at the start of February. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Stephen Coates)

Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

