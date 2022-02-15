ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Upstate NY middle school teacher Patrick Morgan accused of planting camera in staff bathroom

By Kenneth Garger
New York Post
New York Post
 21 hours ago
A teacher at an upstate New York middle school was arrested Monday for allegedly planting a hidden camera in a staff bathroom, a report said.

Patrick Morgan, 57, was charged with 22 counts of unlawful surveillance for allegedly placing the recording device inside the employee restroom at Sand Creek Middle School in the Albany County town of Colonie, WNYT-TV reported.

The camera, which resembled a phone charger, was discovered last Friday after capturing images of several staffers inside the bathroom.

Police said it appears the camera was in place for at least a couple of days.

Investigators do not believe any students were recorded.

Morgan — who has taught in the district for 28 years — was placed on administrative leave.

He was set free Monday on supervised release and a judge ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Kev
17h ago

He worked there for 28 years. Can’t be the first incident. School districts are no different than the Catholic Church with their cover ups.

Butter and weeda
16h ago

Guess what he reached the age for pension distribution . He retires before conviction keeps all his fringe bennies and pension .. The UFT shall ensure that .

