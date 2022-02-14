ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aztecs Host Utah State Tuesday Night

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO – Riding a three-game win streak, the San Diego State men's basketball team hosts the Utah State Aggies, a team it has defeated seven straight times in San Diego on Tuesday night in Viejas Arena. The game is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State#Mountain West Conference#Aztecs Host Utah State#The Utah State Aggies#Cbs Sports Network#Boise State#Fresno State
