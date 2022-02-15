Oilers' Derek Ryan: Logs assist in win

Faulk notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, five hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks. It was a productive effort in many areas for Faulk, most notably as he set up David Perron on the opening tally. In his last nine outings, Faulk has two goals and five assists. The defenseman is up to 21 points, 86 shots on net, 76 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-27 rating through 40 contests overall. Prior to the shortened 2019-20 campaign, Faulk was a reliable 30-point blueliner, and it looks like he's on track to get back to that level this season.
