NHL

Oilers' Derek Ryan: Logs assist in win

CBS Sports
 21 hours ago

Ryan recorded an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 3-0 win over the Sharks. Ryan set...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Sabres

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-19-6) AT BUFFALO SABRES (15-24-8) 7 PM ET | KEYBANK CENTER. The New York Islanders wrap up their four-game road trip with their final stop against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center. After losing two straight, the Islanders are in need of a win...
NHL
NHL

Oilers blank Sharks in Kane's return to San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Stuart Skinner made 20 saves for his first NHL shutout when the Edmonton Oilers defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-0 in Evander Kane's return to SAP Center on Monday. "It was pretty special," Skinner said. "To say that I got an NHL shutout is something cool and something that you dream of as a kid. Definitely a really special moment and I'm really grateful for it."
NHL
NHL

This Day in Isles History: Feb. 14

Feb. 14, 1972 - Bill Torrey, 38, an Executive Vice President with the Oakland Seals, is named the team's first General Manager. Torrey oversaw the Islanders construction, drafting the original roster in the 1972 NHL Expansion Draft and building the Islanders into a championship dynasty from 1980-83. Affectionately known as...
NHL
Warren Foegele
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings

Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers conclude a back-to-back road set in California on Tuesday night at the Crypto.com Arena against the Los Angeles Kings. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One & West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read...
NHL
NHL

RECAP: Blackhawks Take Win in Winnipeg, 3-1

Kane, DeBrincat score, Fleury makes 31 stops in trip-finale win. The Blackhawks wrapped their three-game trip with a winning record, taking a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets in the finale on Monday night. Patrick Kane opened the scoring for the Blackhawks in the second period and Alex DeBrincat netted...
NHL
FOX Sports

Draisaitl and the Oilers visit the Kings

LINE: Kings -140, Oilers +118; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup with Los Angeles. He leads the NHL with 65 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 32 assists. The Kings are 7-11-4 in conference games. Los Angeles is 10th in the Western Conference averaging...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Sabres, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Wild, Red Wings

On the latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner the Buffalo Sabres put up some big numbers on Super Bowl Sunday, while Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to roll. The Edmonton Oilers win in dominating fashion over the San Jose Sharks with a milestone shutout by their goaltender. We wrap up with Matt Bodly having himself a night vs. the Detroit Red Wings and a couple brothers finally suiting up together, plus much more.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Flames, Islanders, Avalanche, Jets, Oilers, Red Wings

The latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner looks at the Calgary Flames getting back to shutting teams out while the New York Islanders had themselves an outburst a couple of games ago. Then we look at the continued success of the Colorado Avalanche at home and a couple of Winnipeg Jets accomplishing milestones as the team tries to get back into the playoff race. The Edmonton Oilers also begin the era under their new coach on the right note. Finally, the Detroit Red Wings’ rookies keep impressing, plus much more stats and milestones.
NHL
theScore

Senators' Chabot out vs. Blues after taking big hit from Capitals' Wilson

The Ottawa Senators will be without their workhorse defenseman on Tuesday. Thomas Chabot won't play against the St. Louis Blues, head coach D.J. Smith announced Tuesday. Smith said Chabot is still sore from the hit he took from Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson on Sunday. Chabot took two more shifts...
NHL
NHL

Forsberg makes 33 saves, Senators defeat Capitals

Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown each notched a goal and assist, and Anton Forsberg made 33 out of 34 saves in the Senators' 4-1 victory. Alex Formenton scored at 5:34 of the first period to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead, the Senators' first goal in 162:39. "I think people were...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Slides assist in win

O'Reilly posted an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks. O'Reilly helped out on Jordan Kyrou's tally late in the third period. This was O'Reilly's second straight game with an assist. The center has been good with five goals and eight helpers in 14 games since the start of January, and he's at 31 points in 42 outings overall.
NHL
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
Hockey
Sports
CBS Sports

Flames' Noah Hanifin: Logs another assist

Hanifin managed an assist, four shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. Hanifin had the secondary helper on Adam Ruzicka's first-period tally. In his last three games, Hanifin has a goal and four helpers -- he's contributing more than normal on the scoresheet lately. The Massachusetts native is up to 23 points, 90 shots, 43 blocks and a plus-12 rating through 44 contests this season, and his pairing with Rasmus Andersson continues to thrive at both ends of the rink.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Logs assist in loss

Poehling had an assist, two shots on goal and one blocked shot in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo. Poehling had the primary helper on Joel Armia's goal late in the second period, which handed Montreal a brief 3-2 lead. It was the fourth consecutive game that the Canadiens' fourth line was responsible for a goal, and Poehling has assisted on three of them. This burst of scoring came after seven-game point drought.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Damon Severson: Logs assist in loss

Severson notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins. Severson helped out on Nico Hischier's third-period tally. During a four-game point streak, Severson has distributed six helpers, including two on the power play. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to 27 points, 101 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 50 hits and a minus-15 rating in 47 contests overall. With Dougie Hamilton (jaw) returning to full practice participation Saturday, Severson's run as the Devils' top blueliner is likely nearing a close, though he should still be able to carve out a large role for the rest of the season.
NHL
iheart.com

MacKinnon Returns, Kuemper Gets A Shutout In Avs 4-0 Win Over Stars

In a way, the Colorado Avalanche picked up two wins on Sunday in Dallas. The Avs shut out the Dallas Stars, 4-0, and they welcomed forward Nathan MacKinnon back to action. He had missed the last four games and the All-Star game after suffered a facial fracture and a concussion.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Delivers pair of assists Monday

Bouchard notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-0 win over the Sharks. Bouchard helped out on tallies by Warren Foegele and Connor McDavid in this contest. This snapped a four-game point drought for Bouchard. It appears the 22-year-old has some work to do to win over head coach Jay Woodcroft -- his two lowest ice time totals have come in the two games since Dave Tippett was fired. Bouchard has enjoyed a breakout season with 26 points, 110 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 46 appearances.
NHL
southernillinoisnow.com

Wild get 6th straight home win….Flames acquire Toffoli with Canadiens

UNDATED (AP) — A two-goal deficit did little to cool off the Minnesota Wild on Monday. The Wild earned a 7-4 win over the Red Wings as rookie Matt Boldy recorded his first career hat trick and had an assist. The Wings led 2-0 until Boldy scored twice in a 2:05 span of the first period. He completed his hat trick in the second period with his second power-play goal of the night.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Picks up power-play helper

Faulk notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, five hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks. It was a productive effort in many areas for Faulk, most notably as he set up David Perron on the opening tally. In his last nine outings, Faulk has two goals and five assists. The defenseman is up to 21 points, 86 shots on net, 76 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-27 rating through 40 contests overall. Prior to the shortened 2019-20 campaign, Faulk was a reliable 30-point blueliner, and it looks like he's on track to get back to that level this season.
NHL
Vail Daily

Avalanche continue their point streak by blanking Stars

MONTREAL — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total to 72 in...
NHL

