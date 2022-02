SACRAMENTO – Today, Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron issued the following statement on the failure of Democrats health care takeover:. “Some Democrats finally stood up to their radical base and joined with Republicans to put an end to this foolhardy plan. Better late than never. The fact that a proposal for a government takeover of our state’s entire health care system even made it this far shows just how out of touch the Democratic party is from the needs of everyday Californians. Even though this plan is dead for now, every Democrat who supported it will have to answer for their effort to end Medicare, kick 20 million Californians off their existing plans, require the largest tax increase in state history and put bureaucrats in charge of health care.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO