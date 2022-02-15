Early Learning Center construction on schedule

HIBBING — Work on a new Early Learning Center in Hibbing’s Washington Elementary school is on schedule, officials say, and the $9.45 million, 32,000 square-foot addition, should be complete and ready for use by early summer.

Mandy Huusko, an interventionist at Lincoln Elementary School, said last week that the project is “moving along great.”

“Nearly all the sheetrock work is done throughout the building and it is being primed and painted. All six of the Ready Set Go rooms in area A have been painted, ceilings and lights installed, casework installed, fixtures installed, and are just waiting for flooring and odds and ends,” she said.

“The main corridors also have the students' cubbies and coat hangers installed with benches scheduled to be installed soon. Area B, which are the Headstart rooms, have all been sheetrocked and primed,” Huusko said by email, adding that painting there was slated to start this week and will be followed by work on the other classrooms with ceilings, casework and fixtures.

“The gym area has been painted, basketball hoops and the gym divider are scheduled to be installed mid March as well. Currently this space is being used as a staging area for most of the building materials that are delivered,” she said. “The commons/lunch room area is also being used as a staging area for contractors.”

The main office, main building entrance and all other office spaces are Sheetrocked and ready to be primed and painted in the coming week as well.

Huusko added that the flooring is scheduled to be installed in classrooms starting mid February. The gym space is scheduled for the beginning of May with the commons and corridors terrazzo to start in April.

“The mechanical system is scheduled for start-up on Feb. 21, which will give us a period of time to work the bugs out before our students and staff occupy the building next heating and cooling season,” she added.

Work on the addition, which is located on the south end of the Washington and will feature a walkway to connect it to the school, started last summer.

Tyler Glad, the district’s building and grounds director, said construction crews were able to work around school being in session since September.

“With any project that takes place during a school day, there always will be concerns for safety and security. However, Max Gray and their subcontractors have all done an excellent job on making sure the job site is safe and sound for the students, staff and visitors since they have started and have really helped it run smoothly with any issues or concerns that have come up,” Glad said.

“We are on, or even a little ahead of schedule,” Hibbing Superintendent Richard Aldrich said. “The result has been fantastic. Max Gray and all of their subs have done a great job. The new facility has a warm and welcoming feel.”

The addition will have its own entrance and place the district's Early Childhood programs and Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency's (AEOA) Head Start program under one roof.

According to a previous story in the Mesabi Tribune, children with disabilities and special needs, adults with disabilities, youth enrichment, health, nutrition, mental health, and family services, will also be offered within the facility.

Ten classrooms, a cafeteria, gymnasium, and commons space are included along with Community Education offices.

It's the largest capital improvement project within the district in decades.

“The new Early Learning Center will provide needed space for our youngest students. Any investment the district makes towards our birth to age five students and parents will pay dividends for the school community for years to come,” Aldrich said.

For years, district Early Childhood programs and AEOA Head Start operated within the school.

Early Childhood includes birth to four and five-year old children.

Head Start includes three and four-year old children.

However, a lack of school space in 2016 resulted in Head Start moving to a site at Graysher Shopping Center.

Separation of the two programs meant increased transportation issues for parents, staff and a physical disconnect from the district for students. Interior space at the Graysher site has limited natural light, the playground is behind the strip mall, and the drop-off/pick-up area is in a busy parking lot.

The new addition solves those issues and brings young and elementary level learners together at the same campus.

Kirk Lewis, the district’s community education director, said anticipation is building for the opening.

“People are very excited. We are getting calls daily asking about it,” he said.

“This is very important for the community and the district. For many years our programs, including Head Start, have been split between two and three different buildings. It will be great to have all our Early Childhood programs under one roof,” Lewis said. “The added space will also allow us to increase ECFE offerings, pilot a 3 year-old program, and increase time and slots in the 4 year-old program. For the 4 year-old program we will be transitioning to a 5 days (a) week program. Doing so will increase instructional time for those students by nearly 600 hours for the year.”

Aldrich also said the community has responded positively to the new construction.

“Early childhood education often takes a backseat to K-12 Programming. That will not be the case for Hibbing Public Schools going forward. Our youngest learners will have a state of the art facility and programming to prepare them for their unlimited futures,” he said.

Indoor air quality, natural lighting in classrooms, daylight sensing lighting, LED lights, and windows facing an adjacent forested area, are highlights of the construction.

According to a story in the Mesabi Tribune in the summer of 2021, AEOA receives federal funding for Head Start. The Hibbing School District doesn't receive any federal funding and a very small amount from the state for the Early Childhood programs.

Thus, the need for local funding.

A district lease levy will fund the majority of the project. The lease levy is non-voter approved. In December, at a truth in taxation meeting, the school board gave final approval to increase the lease levy. The levy is approved to run for up to 20 years,

The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation provided a $300,000 grant to the city to help fund infrastructure and site work development, including a safe drop-off/pick-up zone.

The project is expected to create 61 construction jobs and 22 permanent jobs.