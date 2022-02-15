Recipe Review: Super easy rice balls are cheesy and delicious

Recently, someone asked me, “What else can I make with ground beef this week besides spaghetti sauce, taco meat, or hamburgers?” Using cooked ground beef works perfectly in a vast number of recipes and lends itself to a wide variety of cuisines, from Italian and Mexican to Greek and German foods. Like many families, we get tired of the “same old, same old” every week, but it is also nice to have a few recipes that are tried and true and can satisfy the pickiest of family members. I have met very few people who actually like Hamburger Helper, so instead of using a box of the “meal helper” or relying on any of your standard dishes this week, try one of these ground beef recipes. A change of pace is just what you need.

