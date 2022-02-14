Winter dry sinuses and what you can do

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Winter is synonymous with dry air that cracks skin and irritates sinuses. While there was nothing to be done about the icy air outside, when my bedroom became too dry and hard to sleep in, I decided to invest in a humidifier. Ever since I purchased it two months ago, I've used the Levoit Cool Mist Humidifier every night, and I can't believe the impact it's had on my sleep, skin, sinuses, and even my houseplants. Right from the first night, I woke up with reduced nasal congestion, and over time, I noticed that my skin was back to its hydrated and dewy state and my plants perked up.
