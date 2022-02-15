Great Escape Tears Down the Giant Wheel After 30 Nostalgic Years

Forget the St. Louis Arch: at one time, the "Arch of Freedom" was planned for the Empire State Plaza in Albany. I do not think there is a more polarizing piece of real estate in the Capital Region than the Empire State Plaza. On one side, there are those who feel it is an eyesore that is way too overbearing on the Albany landscape. More importantly, its construction displaced a lot of people and many neighborhoods, changing the feel of the city forever. For others, it gives the city a signature skyline and is just an impressive place to visit. Maybe if plans for the 'Arch of Freedom' had come to fruition, folks would be more unified on how they feel about the Plaza.

