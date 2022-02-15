ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

RetroFit at Sports*Com

murfreesborotn.gov
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis 45-minute muscle building class is perfect for beginners, seniors...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Tone your legs, arms and core with this 1 exercise

In this series, we’re helping you master basic exercises — as if you had a personal trainer by your side! Our goal is to equip you with the knowledge to perform these moves properly in order to get better results and prevent injury. Weight training can help improve...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicineNet.com

What Are 5 Exercises for Your Back?

Exercising the back lowers stiffness by keeping the muscles, ligaments, and tendons flexible. Improved mobility from back exercise helps keep connective tissue fibers from tearing under stress, preventing injury and back pain. Along with a nutritious diet that includes proteins, healthy fats, and fruits and vegetables, proper sleep, sunlight (that...
WORKOUTS
barbend.com

The Best Bodybuilding Back Workout, Customized to Your Experience Level

They say bodybuilding shows are won from the back. Even if you don’t have competitive aspirations, big lats and a beefy yoke set you apart from the average gymgoer. What’s more, your back is the foundation from which you attempt every bench press personal record — not to mention any heavy-duty overhead lift.
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
murfreesborotn.gov

Deka-Strong

A functional fitness full-body workout...8 Zones require basic essential movements (core, mobility, agility and coordination) on a consistent basis. The class consists of 2 rounds incorporating strength and power and a core finisher.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Tabata Core

This high-intensity interval class will have you working in 20 seconds bursts with 10 seconds of rest. You'll finish with an extra core section for a full-body workout. Use of dumbbells, body weight; standing, and floor work.
MURFREESBORO, TN
womensrunning.com

360 YOU: 5K Training Notes for Week 5

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. You all deserve a round of applause for making it through the first month of training. Four weeks of workouts are logged and you...
WORKOUTS
murfreesborotn.gov

Daily Pickleball at McFadden

This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. Call 615-893-1802 for more information.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retrofit#Retrofit At Sports
murfreesborotn.gov

Metabolic Burn at PCC

Short intense bouts of strength and cardio training followed by short periods of rest. This style of training helps the body burn calories and fat throughout the day.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Zumba® at PCC

Ditch the workout...join the party! Zumba is a dynamic and fun dance-based fitness program, using primarily Latin music.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Boot Camp at Patterson Park

High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance, and help shed unwanted pounds. Every workout includes strength training exercises with cardio exercises to give you a whole-body workout. Workouts vary. For ages 16+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Gentle Fitness at St. Clair

Focuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great class for beginners or those who haven’t exercised in a while. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 20. Meets in Room 204 . No class on November 26 & December 4.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
LIVESTRONG.com

The Only 6 Exercises Women Need to Get Lean After 30

You may be pounding the pavement or stepping up the cycling, and while aerobic exercise is a bona fide calorie burner (and an ace at boosting heart health), don't ignore strength training. For many women wondering why is it so hard to lose weight after 30, it's because we become less active with age, and consequently, carry more fat than muscle.
WEIGHT LOSS
golatinos.net

Why Supplements Are Important For Enhancing Yourself In Sports And Fitness?

There are various supplements available on the market today, which can help you perform better in a range of sporting and fitness activities. Supplements can help you with specific aspects of your training, such as giving your muscles more energy to hit those extra reps, or providing nutrients that are vital for building muscle. Supplements are not only helpful for athletes but also for kids, pregnant women etc. Lack of nutrients during pregnancy may result in birth defects; newbies can go through Malone procedure or other surgeries.
FITNESS
murfreesborotn.gov

Go4Life with Laura

This is an “at your own pace” exercise class for those who have never exercised or have not exercised in some time. We work on strength, flexibility, and balance. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. Limit 35. Meets in Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
triathlete.com

A Half-Ironman (70.3) Nutrition Plan

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. A successful 70.3 race comes down to two things: preparation and nutrition. Following a well-designed training plan will provide the race readiness and confidence you need to toe the starting line, but a solid 70.3 nutrition plan will get you across the finish. After all, your body is your most important piece of equipment – it’s the engine that makes it all happen. If you’re not properly fueled, then the most aero bike and world’s best training plan won’t help you.
FITNESS
boxrox.com

How to Build Muscle: The 6 Day Split Program

Strength and muscle building can help and support the other. One of the best ways to do just that is to follow the 6 day split program. You can hardly build strength without muscle, just as you can’t build muscle without strength. But still, there are differences. When we...
WORKOUTS
nohoartsdistrict.com

6 Effective Strategies for Building Muscle

As much as we want to see maximum gains after every session, building muscle is a balancing act. Your body can only grow a certain amount of it per week. If you eat more calories than necessary, the remaining mass will turn into excess fat. You also need to give yourself sufficient time to recover – without staying away from the gym for too long.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Bicep Workouts to Build Mass, Muscle and Stronger Arms

These bicep workouts will help you develop stronger, bigger arms – As a rough rule, arms are split into 2/3 triceps and 1/3 biceps. Both need to be trained to achieve balanced and strong arms that are effective for performance. Check these 10 exercises out and add them into your tricep and bicep workouts.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Top 10 Rules of Calisthenics

These top 10 rules of Calisthenics from Fitness FAQs will help you make faster progress and reach your goals. Whether you are solely dedicated to this practice or you just want to add more bodyweight training into your routine, check out this ruleset. Calisthenics is a type of bodyweight strength...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy