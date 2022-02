Katy Sine, a self-love researcher joined us on the show to share her journey to self love. Sine is often seen on the show talking about goodies from Taste Utah, but has not always had a good relationship with food. She shares that she actually grew up hating herself because she loved food. Now, Sine has allowed her love of food to be a part of her. She is able to offer that love and share it with so many people.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO