Wheat: Newspaper's Opinions page a good place for venting

It makes we wonder if people that write in to the media really think that it makes a real difference. Most people have made up their mind and you would not be able to change their opinion with a bulldozer.

You can be a Trump lover or hater a Biden lover or hater, it really doesn’t make a difference.

When you speak in the arena of politics with most people, they just repeat the mantra they hear on their favorite TV or radio station or repeat what they read.

Very few people that I read about (I don’t watch the news) just repeat what they hear. They really don’t investigate their views.

They are probably afraid they will find out they have been supporting the wrong political party in some cases.

I know this because my family is politically diverse and many times when they talk politics, I think I’m listening to the local news networks. My belief is there is little I can do when it comes to what happens in Washington, D.C., no matter who is in charge.

However, the paper is a good way to vent.