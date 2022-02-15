ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Wheat: Newspaper's Opinions page a good place for venting

Florence Independent
Florence Independent
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPugZ_0eEhM4y100

It makes we wonder if people that write in to the media really think that it makes a real difference.

Most people have made up their mind and you would not be able to change their opinion with a bulldozer.

You can be a Trump lover or hater a Biden lover or hater, it really doesn’t make a difference.

When you speak in the arena of politics with most people, they just repeat the mantra they hear on their favorite TV or radio station or repeat what they read.

Very few people that I read about (I don’t watch the news) just repeat what they hear. They really don’t investigate their views.

They are probably afraid they will find out they have been supporting the wrong political party in some cases.

I know this because my family is politically diverse and many times when they talk politics, I think I’m listening to the local news networks. My belief is there is little I can do when it comes to what happens in Washington, D.C., no matter who is in charge.

However, the paper is a good way to vent.

Comments / 0

Related
Democrat-Herald

Letter: Speaking to three opinion page items

Three items on the opinion page of Jan. 28 that I must speak to:. (1) As I See it by John Marble about the unvaccinated. I wholeheartedly concur with his opinion and wish all would accept responsibility for their actions or inaction. (2) Robert B. Harris’ letter about Roe v....
POLITICS
MSNBC

'Cutting very close to Trump': Bombshell MAGA memos have 45 scrambling

New memos obtained by The New York Times reveal the Trump campaign was attempting to buy more time to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, a memo obtained by The Washington Post suggests Trump allies planned to use NSA data in an attempt to show foreign powers meddled in the election to help Biden win. Former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade explains this could possibly result in a "very serious conspiracy charge."Feb. 4, 2022.
POTUS
Washington Post

Trump's troubles on the record-keeping front are getting thornier

Good morning. Do you know what's in Trump's Mar-A-Lago boxes? Do you remember the '90s? Are you a member of the gazpacho police? We want to hear from you: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. On the Hill. Boxgate ramps up in two important ways. Boxgate, cont.: Former president...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Sen. Hagerty On Trump’s Threats To Oust McConnell As Minority Leader: I Don’t See Any Movement To Change His Status or Unseat Him

Earlier today Guy Benson spoke to U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty, Republican from Tennessee about a variety of topics including the Olympics, China, masking in schools, The Snoop Act & the state of the Republican party. As for Trump attacking Mitch McConnell Hagerty said the following:. “I’ve had a longstanding friendship...
TENNESSEE STATE
bizjournals

Peter Thiel is exiting Meta's board to focus on Trump's mid-term election candidates

Longtime Meta Platforms Inc. director Peter Thiel is stepping down from its board to focus on politics. The contrarian venture investor, who has been a director of the company since just after it was founded, plans to depart in May. He intends to devote his energies to helping promote candidates that are aligned with former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election, according to the New York Times.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Citrus County Chronicle

Keep opinion pieces off front page

I hope the Chronicle does not continue to sacrifice its journalist integrity to pander to far right extremists. I add my voice to the many recent letters that have noted opinion pieces should not have a place on the front page or above the fold. Specifically, the recent pieces by Center Square have been nothing but pure Trumpist propaganda. I suspect the Chronicle doesn't pay much (if anything) for these articles, but you get what you pay for. Saving money shouldn't mean sacrificing quality.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
washingtonstatewire.com

Weed Wars continue on the opinion page

We recently wrote about the politically fractious legal marijuana industry at The Washington Observer. Factions of the business are wrangling in Olympia over significant proposed changes to the way the industry operates and is regulated. One of the battlefields of the Weed Wars turns out to be the opinion page...
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Trump
POLITICO

Opinion | The New York Times Is Becoming Amazon. And That’s a Good Thing.

Jack Shafer is Politico’s senior media writer. The New York Times would like you to stop thinking of it primarily as a venue for news. Oh, it still wants you to subscribe for the latest intrigue from Washington, coverage of hurricanes, opinion columns and all the rest. But its new business model is more Amazon than dowdy newspaper. The modern Times company wants to be your “everything store” for not just news but entertainment, consumer advice and general mental recreation.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MSNBC

January 6th Committee uses evidence to paint Ivanka Trump into a corner on testifying

Daniel Goldman, former assistant U.S. attorney, talks with Rachel Maddow about the diversity of evidence the January 6th Committee has collected in its investigation and how revealing evidence related to Ivanka Trump's activities on January 6th makes her relevance to the investigation obvious to the public and makes any resistance she might put up to testifying to the investigation harder to justify. Jan. 21, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florence Independent

Florence Independent

Florence, AZ
104
Followers
124
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source dedicated to covering the people and places of historic Florence, Arizona, as well as coverage of growth in northern Pinal County.

 https://www.florenceindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy