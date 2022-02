All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Influential and trendsetting, legendary and revolutionary, The Wooster Group is a New York City-based experimental theater company that will make their long-overdue Texas debut with a two-week residency to open Texas Performing Arts’ 40th Season. The Wooster Group will present a full production and present work-in-progress showings of a second work in the McCullough Theater, which will be transformed in to a black box-style theater with all audience seating on the stage.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO