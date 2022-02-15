George Washington girls win on senior night
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – George Washington hosted Hurricane for their senior night; and the Lady Patriots won it 43-35.
Sophomore Alaria Evans had another big game, you can watch one of her baskets above!
The Patriots handed Hurricane their seventh loss in a row; the Redskins now sit at 7-13, George Washington is now 5-12.
Check out highlights from this game above!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0