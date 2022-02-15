George Washington girls win on senior night

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – George Washington hosted Hurricane for their senior night; and the Lady Patriots won it 43-35.

Sophomore Alaria Evans had another big game, you can watch one of her baskets above!

The Patriots handed Hurricane their seventh loss in a row; the Redskins now sit at 7-13, George Washington is now 5-12.

Check out highlights from this game above!

