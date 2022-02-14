Driving Global Connectivity With ngena’s .connect Platform

The pandemic has served as a large load test for the global supply chain, exposing vulnerabilities and challenges in the ever-increasing global economy. When determining solutions to mitigate future disruptions, organizations have focused on the physical logistics as well as building a resilient, connected supply chain. Crisp is a data connectivity platform that seamlessly integrates the data from the hundreds and thousands of value chain partners. The cloud-based platform frictionlessly connects with native systems that organizations are already using to ensure that it can serve as a complete digital ecosystem. Armed with the data, retailers, brands, and distributors have unprecedented visibility that powers planning, forecasting, pricing, inventory management, and more. Launched in early 2020, Crisp already works with the sales and inventory data from the top 80% of global retailers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO