Contentsquare Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Market Leadership Position and Digital Experience Analytics Platform

By PRNewswire
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company’s platform delivers intelligence on customer experience to increase user conversion, revenue, and engagement to drive business growth. Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the global digital experience analytics industry and recognizes Contentsquare with the 2022 Global Company of the Year Award for its digital experience analytics. The company provides a...

Clearbit Launches New Data Activation Platform for B2B Marketing

New platform combines Clearbit’s B2B data with real-time intelligence, precise audience targeting & funnel optimization. Clearbit, a leader in Marketing Intelligence solutions, today announced their new Data Activation Platform – available immediately for B2B marketing teams focused on creating demand, capturing intent and optimizing their pipeline. Marketing Technology...
TaskUs Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering a Seamless and Effortless Customer Experience (CX) with Its Next-generation CX Solutions

The next-generation CX solutions empower enterprises to perform seamless transactions faster; reduce costs; save agent time; and increase efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction. SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Based on recent analysis of the North American customer experience outsourcing services industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes TaskUs with the...
MarkiTech, A Top 20 AI Company, Launches API Marketplace – A Data Monetization Platform for Healthcare

MarkiTech.AI, one of the top AI development companies in healthcare and technology, implemented its unique data monetization platform called SIGNIA in early 2022 as a proof of concept for one of the largest ICT providers in North America (name kept confidential for client’s confidentiality reasons) . This platform enables enterprises to bring their solutions, services, and technology products to the developer and the software community in a fully self-service-friendly manner.
BERA Adds to Management Team to Accelerate Growth

BERA.AI (“BERA”), the leading predictive brand technology system that links drivers of brand equity to business performance, today announced the appointment of Marsha Shapiro, Scott Turner and Jessica Baum to its management team. With aggressive plans to expand product capabilities and market reach following record Q4 growth, the company added a trio of industry veterans to lead the development of advanced client solutions and ignite demand among the world’s most influential brands.
Swit Recognized by G2 on Best Software of 2022 List

Swit Technologies Inc., a work OS solution that offers team collaboration essentials powered by communication and task management in one, has announced that it has been named to G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards List, in the Project Management Products category. As a source of authentic reviews and analyses of...
itel Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Superior Customer Experience with Its Customer Support Services and Solutions

Itel’s customer support services and solutions save costs, improve efficiencies, and enhance customer experiences. Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the nearshore (Americas) customer experience (CX) outsourcing services market, and based on its findings, recognizes itel with the 2022 Customer Value Leadership Award. The company improves agent performance to deliver seamless and pleasant interactions because agents are often a brand’s most visible point of contact with customers. It provides excellent work conditions to support employee well-being and deliver a superior CX. The company offers attractive employee packages, such as competitive salaries and benefits, flexible schedules, a clean and safe working environment, and significantly enhanced training processes to improve CX.
Lytics Named a “Contender” Q4 2021 B2B Standalone CDPs evaluation

Lytics, a customer data platform (CDP), has been named a “Contender” in The Forrester New Wave™: B2B Standalone CDPs, Q4 2021. Lytics, a customer data platform (CDP), has been named a “Contender” in The Forrester New Wave™: B2B Standalone CDPs, Q4 2021. Forrester recognized Lytics’ CDP (Decision Engine and Cloud Connect) for its “strong decisioning and application integrations.”
Sway AI Announces Its No-Code Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform to Accelerate AI Adoption in Every Enterprise

With its no-code AI development and collaboration platform, Sway AI makes AI accessible to all business users, regardless of AI skills or experience. Sway AI today announced its no-code AI platform for enterprise users and data scientists alike. With Sway AI’s platform, enterprises can rapidly build and deploy AI solutions without AI experience or upfront investments.
Intertrust ExpressPlay and Jscrambler Partner to Provide Enterprise-grade Application Security for Streaming Platforms

Streaming service providers benefit from Jscrambler’s client-side security platform as part of Intertrust’s ExpressPlay Anti-Piracy services. Intertrust, a global leader in media security and anti-piracy services, and Jscrambler, a technology company specializing in client-side security for web and mobile applications, today announced a joint solution for streaming service providers. By integrating Intertrust’s ExpressPlay Media Security Suite with Jscrambler’s client-side security platform, video streaming platforms can leverage enterprise-grade application security as a feature of the ExpressPlay Anti-Piracy portfolio that protects JavaScript/HTML5 streaming players and apps against tampering, piracy, and data theft.
Thales Expands Relationship with Google Cloud to Increase Customer Trust in the Cloud

Building on the two companies’ long standing partnership, Thales and Google Cloud are now working together to strengthen data security for customers migrating their workloads to the cloud. The Thales and Google Cloud solution enables Ubiquitous Data Encryption, a unified offering that provides complete control over data at-rest, in-use, and in-transit with comprehensive centralized key control owned and managed by the customer. It leverages the combined power of Google Cloud’s Confidential Computing, a breakthrough technology that encrypts data in-use while it is being processed, and Thales’s CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager, to create and manage their encryption keys in Google Cloud.
Threekit and Logik.io Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Configuration Experiences for eCommerce and Direct Selling in 3D and Augmented Reality

Combining Logik.io’s headless configuration engine and Threekit’s product visualization tools, businesses can now offer best-in-class online and direct selling experiences. Threekit, the leading 3D Visual Commerce Platform for brands, manufacturers and retailers, and Logik.io, the next generation headless configuration engine powering eCommerce and CPQ experiences, have partnered to...
5G Technology a Key Catalyst for Industry 4.0, Finds Frost & Sullivan

High bandwidth and low latency from 5G networks are driving process industries to partner with strategic 5G providers. SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, 5G in Process Industries, finds that the limitations of 4G networks are enabling 5G technology to become an important ally for Industry 4.0. The high bandwidth and low latency provided by 5G networks are driving process industries to partner with strategic 5G providers. In addition to the organizational and economic benefits of industrial digitization, falling prices of technologies such as machine learning and Big Data analytics push manufacturers toward technological solutions that improve their quality and efficiency.
Mendix and Amazon Web Services Expand Their Seven-Year Strategic Relationship with Intelligent Automation Solutions

– The solutions combine banking and insurance application templates with intelligent services from AWS. Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in enterprise application development, has announced an expanded go-to-market relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This builds on the existing relationship between AWS and Mendix, as well as the recently announced collaboration between Siemens Digital Industries Software and AWS around digital transformation. To simplify the procurement and provisioning process for customers, three Mendix offerings will be available today in the AWS Marketplace: the Mendix low-code platform, Intelligent Automation for Banking, and Intelligent Automation for Insurance. Vertical solutions for other industries will follow.
First AI-Powered TV Ad Management Platform, Moneyball, Joins Forces with LUSI

MMA Global, Inc. (name and ticker symbol change pending) is pleased to announce that it has joined forces with LILAKFORTUNE, LDA (doing business as “Moneyball”), the first artificial intelligence (AI)- powered TV ads management platform, connecting sporting organizations, clubs, teams, and other influencers (large and small) and the brands who sponsor them with their fans and followers through over-the-top (OTT) media services.
Splunk Named Application Performance Monitoring Leader and Fast Mover

Splunk Strengthens Observability Leadership with Continued Splunk APM Advancements, Receiving Top Marks in GigaOm Radar for Application Performance Monitoring Report. Splunk Inc. , the data platform leader for security and observability, announced it has been named a Leader and one of only two Fast Movers in the GigaOm Radar for Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Report, 2021*. In its inaugural year, the new report from leading industry research firm GigaOm evaluated APM vendors and products, ranking Splunk as a top leader.
Qianjiang Motorcycle Selects Cerence to Provide Proactive, Conversational AI to its Global Two-Wheeler Lineup

Cerence Ride, the company’s two-wheeler mobility platform, will bring voice and AI capabilities to Qianjiang’s motorcycles, enhancing the rider experience. Cerence Inc., AI for a world in motion, announced that Qianjiang Motorcycle, a subsidiary of Geely Group, has selected Cerence Ride, the company’s two-wheeler mobility platform, to provide conversational AI across its lineup, as well as its proactive AI capabilities. Qianjiang Motorcycle is one of China’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers, producing motorcycles, scooters, minibikes, and more across four global brands: QJ Motor, Benelli, Keeway, and KSR.
Nintex Acquires Process Discovery Innovator and RPA Leader Kryon

Addition of AI-enabled Process Discovery Technology Furthers Nintex’s Position as the Process System of Record for Commercial Enterprises and Government Agencies. Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, announced the company has acquired Kryon, a process discovery innovator and robotic process automation (RPA) leader, to further extend the intelligent process automation (IPA) capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform.
MarTech Interview with Eugene Becker, General Manager and Executive President of Global Data and Identity Products at Acxiom

To build out more strategic customer-centric marketing models, brands need different kinds of data to fuel their plans; Eugene Becker, GM and Executive President of Global Data and Identity Products at Acxiom shares some views:. ______. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Eugene, tell us about yourself and your journey...
Annex Cloud And Bazaarvoice Partnership Enables Brands To Create Omnichannel Loyalty Programs That Reward Their Customers And Drive Growth

Global brands can now reward conversion-boosting behaviors and create a powerful advocacy engine. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced customer retention software and loyalty management solutions today announces a partnership with Bazaarvoice, the leading provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions. The partnership combines Annex Cloud’s best-of-breed loyalty software with Bazaarvoice’s industry-leading user-generated content solutions, enabling brands to engage customers across the entire lifecycle, generate and amplify more conversion-boosting content, and reward loyal customers for sharing their reviews, answers, recommendations, and more to accelerate growth.
