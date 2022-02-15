Capital snags win number 12 after taking down Cabell Midland

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Capital hosted a Cabell Midland squad that is sitting at .500 right now; the Cougars kept it close, but ultimately won the final 62-59.

That makes win number 12 for Capital; now sitting at 12-4 and at No. 6 in the AP rankings.

Up next is the MSAC Night of Champions; games will be played on Thursday, February 17th and Saturday, February 19th.

The championship game will be between Capital and George Washington on Saturday at 8pm.

You can find more information on the Night of Champions here .

