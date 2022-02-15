ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Capital snags win number 12 after taking down Cabell Midland

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jxtJ9_0eEhDwrB00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Capital hosted a Cabell Midland squad that is sitting at .500 right now; the Cougars kept it close, but ultimately won the final 62-59.

That makes win number 12 for Capital; now sitting at 12-4 and at No. 6 in the AP rankings.

Up next is the MSAC Night of Champions; games will be played on Thursday, February 17th and Saturday, February 19th.

The championship game will be between Capital and George Washington on Saturday at 8pm.

You can find more information on the Night of Champions here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

2022 Night of Champions pairings

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State Athletic Conference will hold its 2022 Night of Champions February 17-19. Below is a list of the schedule. Thursday, February 17th at 7:00pm: Parkersburg at Cabell Midland Hurricane at St. Albans Spring Valley at Riverside Friday, February 18th at 7:00pm: Skills competition at South Charleston Community Center Saturday, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
WOWK 13 News

Where are people in West Virginia moving to most?

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans […]
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
WOWK 13 News

Country rock group Alabama coming to Charleston in April

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Country rock group Alabama is coming to Charleston in April 2022. Alabama’s “50th Anniversary Tour” will be stopping in Charleston at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on April 14, 2022, according to their Facebook post. According to a photo from the Charleston Coliseum’s Facebook page, Exile will be a special […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Valentine’s Day 2022: One of the coldest locally

(WOWK) — If you thought it’s a little on the chilly side this Valentine’s Day, you’re right and in fact, it’s one for the charts. High temperatures in the upper 20s made the 2022 version of Valentine’s Day the 4th coldest in terms of daytime highs in Charleston where the records go back to the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cougars#Capital#Ap
WOWK 13 News

Road closed through Friday in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Part of Foster Road just off 5th Street in Huntington is closed through Friday, Feb. 18. Officials say crews with the city’s water are moving a sewer line and putting in a new manhole. Leaders say bad weather could impact the closure schedule.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Highest-paying jobs in Charleston that don’t require a college degree

From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Tracking storm chances for Thursday with strong winds

(WOWK) — The clash of warm and cold air is set to produce strong winds even when it isn’t raining, but also produce some heavy rain at times. There’s already a wind advisory for the western part of the viewing area for Wednesday for gusts as high as 45 mph. We do not expect rain […]
NORMAN, OK
WOWK 13 News

Zero red counties on WV COVID alert map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 5,951 active COVID-19 cases statewide. 44 deaths have been reported since Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 6,067. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 58-year old female from Cabell County, an 83-year old male […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Band submissions due today for Live on the Levee

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Submissions for bands that wish to play during Live on the Levee are due today, Feb. 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. You can apply on their website. According to previous press releases, you can also email your submission to lotlbands@cityofcharleston.org. For vendors, the deadline is March 15, 2022, at 5 p.m.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy