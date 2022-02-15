ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sea-owned game Free Fire unavailable in India after ban on Chinese apps

Reuters
Reuters
 22 hours ago

(Reuters) - Sea Ltd-owned game Free Fire is currently unavailable in app stores in India, unit Garena International said late on Monday, after media reports said the country had banned 54 apps of Chinese origin over security reasons.

Sea's shares plunged 18.4% on Monday in New York, wiping off more than $16 billion from the company's market value.

The game is not available in Google Play and iOS app stores and is not operable for some users in India, the Singapore-based company said, adding it was working to address the situation.

Political tensions between India and China escalated in 2020, resulting in the South-Asian country imposing a ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

China Might Steal $100 Million American Fighter Jet Sunk in the Chinese Sea

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning IIWikimedia Commons. Recently a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet had a small “mishap” during take-off and it ended up sinking into the Chinese sea. The pilot got out ok, but now on the ocean bed of China sits a jet fighter that is estimated to value over $100 million. The fighter jet was from the USS Carl Vinson carrier and it was preparing to go out for military practice, but something went wrong with the electrical systems and ended up crashing on the deck and landing in water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Fire#Apps#Smart Phone#Ios#Chinese#Sea Ltd#Garena International#Google Play#South Asian#Tiktok
Forbes

How Big Is Walmart’s China Problem?

Walmart is used to being a bit of a whipping boy in the American market, the largest retail company in the country and a target for protests about everything from wages to social issues to environmental policies. But now it’s starting to face similar treatment in its largest overseas market,...
ECONOMY
luxurylaunches.com

From a McDonald’s worker to a crypto billionaire – Meet Chinese crypto king Zhao Changpeng. He hosts lavish parties in his Dubai mansion and was once the richest person in Asia.

Zhao Changpeng used to do odd jobs to support his family. But that was before he became a cryptocurrency king. On January 10, he was worth US$96 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index, making him the world’s 14th richest person and the richest in Asia above India’s Mukesh Ambani.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

US, 20 other nations condemn China in new statement

On Tuesday, the United States joined with 20 other nations to condemn Chinese authorities for the “near-complete disappearance of local independent media outlets in Hong Kong.”. In a joint statement, the U.S. State Department said that since enacting its new national security laws over Hong Kong in June 2020,...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Hamsters and mail: China, Hong Kong identify new Covid threats despite doubts

HONG KONG — In their relentless drive to eliminate the coronavirus, authorities in China and Hong Kong have zeroed in on new targets: international mail and hamsters. Faced with persistent outbreaks that have threatened to undermine Beijing’s strict Covid-19 strategy and overshadow next month’s Winter Olympics, officials turned to new measures this week that have drawn doubts and dismay from local residents and experts alike.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US, Asia allies meet to deepen bulwark against China

The top diplomats of the United States, Australia, Japan and India opened talks in Melbourne Friday on deepening their Quad alliance, hoping to blunt China's expanding power across the Asia-Pacific region. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison kicked off the day by highlighting the group's importance in building cooperation among democracies, while making a thinly-veiled allusion to his country's troubled relationship with Beijing. "We live in a very fragile, fragmented and contested world," he told the visiting officials. "We stand up to those who would seek to coerce us," he said.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheStreet

These 20 Family Dynasties in Asia Oversee $495 Billion

Billionaires globally have faced logistical challenges during the pandemic, as property values have plunged, commercial rents nosedived and construction delays were hit by labor shortages. But most of the 20 wealthiest families in Asia ranked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index last year managed to stay on the 2021 index —...
WORLD
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

After a year without tourists, Bali will reopen for foreign travel in February

Indonesian officials announced Monday that Bali will reopen to all foreign visitors this week, hoping to court them back to an island destination that saw virtually no tourism in 2021 amid strict travel restrictions. Luhut Pandjaitan, the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, said at a news briefing that...
TRAVEL
Washington Examiner

China's fishing fleets are ruining the oceans

Communist China operates hundreds of thousands of fishing vessels. Operating as vast superfleets, they feed a voracious domestic market and have no regard for sustainability or the interests of other nations. It's a big problem. Surging out of port like the invading Mongol hordes that once crushed China, these fleets...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Taiwan says Chinese plane flew close to remote island

TAIPEI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A small Chinese civilian aircraft flew very close to a remote Taiwanese-controlled island next to China's coast earlier this month, Taiwan's defence ministry said on Tuesday, adding China may be trying a new strategy to test its reactions. Taiwan has complained for the last two...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

314K+
Followers
282K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy