What is Faux Brick?

Manufacturers : Lamptitude, At East Lighting, KS Wood, The Mission One, it windows. Text description provided by the architects. The High Brick House is nestled in Lat Phrao Wang Hin district, central of Bangkok metropolis, on an appropriately land plot surrounded by a two-story house and row-house environment. The house is designed for a couple who are pilots. They require a new house on the former house land plot, the old house of an owner grew up and lived with her mother. it’s a small piece of land of 270 sq. mt. with requirements designing a new house for compact and optimum space for a couple. The owner’s requirements are space for recreation, living, working, library, and roof deck.
Comments / 0