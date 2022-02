Covid infections are rising across the South and East of England, but falling in the North, new figures show.Around one in 19 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to 5 February, or 2.8 million people – up from one in 20 during the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said.Its latest Covid survey shows there is still a high prevalence of the virus across the country, with infections remaining well above pre-Christmas levels – though the picture is mixed at a regional level.Infections were rising in the South East, South West and East...

