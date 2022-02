Joe Biden has said the threat of an attack on Ukraine from Russia is still imminent, and Washington will respond decisively if Moscow invades Kiev despite fresh signs of de-escalation of the stand-off.The United States would “defend every inch of Nato territory with the full force of American power”, Mr Biden said, assuring that there’s still plenty room for diplomatic talks.The Russian military has said that it has withdrawn some of its troops dotting borders it shares with Ukraine.But this has been contradicted by White House as it maintained that Russian claims on military withdrawal have not been verified...

MILITARY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO