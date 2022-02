Beginning where he left off last season, Mike Sisselberger (Southern Lehigh) of Lehigh men’s lacrosse was named Patriot League Faceoff Specialist of the Week on Monday. It marks his sixth straight dating back to last season after ending 2021 with five in a row. Sisselberger won 14-of-16 faceoffs in the Mountain Hawks’ season opener on Saturday, a 10-5 win at NJIT..

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO