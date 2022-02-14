ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

‘Lee’ Ellzey

By Editor
thetylertowntimes.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLela “Lee” Mae Ellzey, 70, of Tylertown, died Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, AL. She was born March 22, 1951, in Tylertown. Funeral services were Feb. 6, 2022, at Magee`s Creek Baptist Church in Jayess, burial in Magee`s Creek Cemetery, Rev. Glen Nace officiating. For 40 years...

www.thetylertowntimes.org

Essence

Grandson Of Richard Williams Reportedly Dies By Suicide At 21

"I miss my baby," says Sabrina Williams. She said she's going to make it her mission to reach out to help other people struggling with mental health and suicidal thoughts. "It will be his legacy." The media is filled with stories about tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, but it’s...
TENNIS

