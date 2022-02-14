ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Part 4: Why start your own seedlings?

By MARION OWEN
Kodiak Daily Mirror
 2 days ago

After 30 years of writing a weekly garden column, I can relate any topic to gardening in a single hop. “et’s give it a try, shall we?. I’m writing today’s article while sitting on a padded bench-seat at the flip-up dining table in our RV. Tonight we are parked at Fort...

www.kodiakdailymirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
HGTV

How to Plant, Grow and Care for Hydrangeas

No garden’s complete without this old-fashioned favorite, and new varieties make hydrangeas easier than ever to grow. Hydrangeas are a classic garden plant beloved for their immense flowerheads and old-fashioned charm. They’ve had a big comeback as people rediscover the plants of their grandparents’ generation. New hydrangea varieties available nowadays are a lot easier to grow than the older ones, which were picky about being pruned. When cut back at the wrong time of year, you wouldn’t get any flowers the following year, because they produced buds on old wood. Even if the weather cooperated, you could still count on only one burst of flowers in May or June.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Taste Of Home

What’s a Bottle Tree—and How Do I Make One?

Plastic gnomes and flamingos aside, the most perplexing objects I’ve seen sprouting from gardens are glass bottles. This upcycled specimen—a series of colorful, empty vessels branching out from a central trunk—is a bottle tree, and it’s as much a Southern tradition as pecan pie. But its origins reach back centuries and across continents.
GARDENING
finegardening.com

Tips on How to Compost, Plant Seeds, Water, and Weed

My composting bins are at the rear of the property, and I found that dragging everything back to them became a tiresome bore. And the green waste products coming out of my garden are so copious that it would overwhelm my three bins. Why not find inconspicuous places around the garden to create smaller mounds of compost? I now have eight such places in my 1-acre garden. They are not always completely out of sight (but are mostly so). I have come not only to think of this method as smart gardening, but I now look upon these smaller piles as rather beautiful in their own right—a tapestry of rotting garden components, a memory of things recently past. I wonder sometimes if my garden visitors feel the same, or do they observe in silence such slovenly behavior? Maybe I should ask them, but I probably will not. We aging gardeners must find ways to lessen the load. My goal is to remove no green matter from the premises, composting all except large branches.
GARDENING
greensboro.com

How to start your own compost operation at home

Here’s a confession from a longtime composter: Putting food waste in a separate kitchen receptacle is a no-brainer that actually feels good because it’s such an easy way to improve the world. See, our landfills are getting full. In California, organic materials such as kitchen scraps and yard...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compost
The US Sun

How to prune apple trees explained

PRUNING IS a crucial step if you're hoping to pick apples that are perfect for pies and crumbles. This takes careful planning: you will need to choose the right time of year, and consider which branches should stay and which need to go. What's the best way to prune an...
GARDENING
northshorenews.com

Grow Your Own at Laulima Gardens

North Shore resident, James Kazlausky, has had a community garden plot at Laulima Grades, located at Kuilima Farm, since 2019. “I like to try everything to see what grows well,” he says. “I enjoy growing for myself, family and enjoy sharing them with friends-especially if they return a cooked meal with the vegetables from the garden.”
GARDENING
The Oregonian

When should you start seeds indoors?

February marks the midpoint of winter, and with spring just over the horizon, many gardeners are dreaming of sunny days and dirty fingernails. For those looking to get a jump on the growing season, starting seeds indoors offers the most gratifying — and productive — option. Before digging...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Youtube
thespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Forest Pansy Redbud Trees

One of the earliest trees to give you that burst of color you want is Cercis canadensis 'Forest Pansy' or the forest pansy redbud. Like all eastern redbuds, this tree blooms in March or early April before its foliage emerges but has an added burst of color in that it has a showy purple color on the top of its leaves. The appeal of this cultivar is the show it puts on from the moment its delicate electric pink flowers bloom to the second it drops its last brightly colored fall leaf. If you are looking for a medium-size tree that provides three-season interest and is deer resistant, the forest pansy redbud is one to consider adding to your landscape.
GARDENING
BobVila

Gardening in Place: How to Grow a Bountiful Harvest When You Have Limited Mobility

Every summer in backyards across the country gardeners are busy planting, watering, and coaxing seedlings into healthy mature plants that produce food and flowers. For some, gardening involves extensive bending, weeding, and repetitive watering, all tasks that can pose problems for mobility-challenged individuals. We consulted gardening and disability experts to get their best advice for making the joy of gardening available to all.
GARDENING
BobVila

What Kind of Gardener Are You?

You’ve been puttering aimlessly in the potting shed with your hat and gloves on, kicking despondently at the frozen dirt in your yard. It’s not unusual for you to drive repeatedly past your favorite nursery, gazing out with longing. Well, warmer weather is right around the corner, and you’ll soon be able to get growing again. To amuse yourself in the meantime, get in touch with what kind of gardener you really are with these 10 planter profiles.
GARDENING
Domaine

How to Grow and Care for a Rainbow Eucalyptus Tree

A tall tree with a rainbow array of colors seems too good to be true, but the world is a pretty wonderful and amazing place. The rainbow eucalyptus tree, also known as eucalyptus deglupta, is the only eucalyptus tree that's native to the Northern hemisphere. It's found in the Philippines, New Guinea, and Indonesia, where it thrives in a hot, humid climate.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

The Best Flowers to Plant in Early Spring

While most early spring flowers need to overwinter in the ground to produce their trademark blooms when the weather warms, you can still plant a few seasonal beauties as the ground begins to thaw. The best part? Introducing a few of these varieties to your garden will extend your springtime show; after fall-planted blooms are through, a new wave of flowers will burst into color. Ahead, a few plants that will give you plenty to look forward to all season long.
GARDENING
Newton Kansan

Raised bed gardening provides easy access

Raise your garden to new heights for easier access and greater productivity. Raised beds allow you to overcome poor soil by creating the ideal growing mix. They also make gardening more comfortable thanks to less bending and kneeling. Whether you purchase a kit or build your own, there are a...
GARDENING
The Voice

Best time to prune woody ornamentals: When dormant

Throughout the growing season, gardeners and arborists talk about the benefits of pruning woody ornamentals while they are dormant, and that time is almost here. “Pruning can seem like a daunting task, but it is an important cultural practice for the health and vigor of many trees and shrubs,” said University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator Sarah Vogel.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy