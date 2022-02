Attack on Titan is setting up a much deeper exploration of the Founder and the Titans' past with the preview for the next episode of the series! The fourth and final season has been in the midst of some major reveals for the franchise ever since the series came back for Part 2, and these reveals have been shaking the foundations of the series as a whole. But while the series is getting ready for the end game, there are still many more questions needed to be answered about how all of the past ties into the present. It seems like the series is getting ready to answer those questions.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO