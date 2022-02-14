Corvex Management exits Altice USA, Bloomin Brands

In a statement, they said they were duty-bound to review such an offer, but after doing so, they felt confident about rejecting it:. “Consistent with its fiduciary obligations, after careful review and consideration conducted in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, the Board concluded that this non-binding proposal significantly undervalues the Company and is not in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.”

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO