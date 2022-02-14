Corvex Management exits Altice USA, Bloomin Brands

The investment firm disclosed new stakes in EV-maker Rivian and digital-fitness brand Peloton.It slashed its position in the largest ETF tracking the Nasdaq to a stake worth $9.4 million, down from $356.2 million in Q3. Billionaire investor George Soros slashed positions in Big Tech stocks at the end of last...
Lone Pine Capital, the Greenwich Connecticut based private investment management firm, took new positions in Block, Inc (NYSE:SQ), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and Visa (NYSE:V), totaling 277K shares, 4.82M shares, and 4.83M shares, respectively according to its latest 13F filing. Additionally, the fund also added key positions in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to ~617K...
Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+64.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $274.85M (+42.1% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, CHH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has...
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2022 10:00 AM ET. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Cementos Pacasmayo's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. And please note that this call is being recorded. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. I would now like to introduce our host for today, Ms. Claudia Bustamante, Investor Relations Manager. Ms. Bustamante, you may begin.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $147.33M (+13.4% Y/Y). Earning history. The company topped estimates over the last four quarters. The company nudge its 2021...
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+840.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.78B (+100.0% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, HLT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has...
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Singer's Elliot Management opened a new position in Switch (NYSE:SWCH) with 5.79M shares, according to the fund's most recent 13-F filing. Boosted stake in Valaris (NYSE:VAL) to 2.23M shares from 1.81M in the previous period. Closed out positions in Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) from 1.5M shares...
George Soros's Soros Fund Management opened new positions in Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) with 19.8M shares, Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) with 9.4M A shares, and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) with 1.17M shares in Q4 2022, according to its 13F filing. Closed out stakes in Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI), Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN), and EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT). Bolstered...
MGM Resorts International Monday announced it will team up with IAC to purchase 4.5 million shares of MGM Resorts’ common stock from Corvex Management for $45 per share. The purchase price for each company will be $202.5 million. After the transaction is closed, funds associated with Corvex, a New...
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) announced a plan to each purchase 4.5M shares of MGM Resorts' common stock from Corvex Management LP. The share sale will go off at $45 per share, for a total aggregate amount of $405M, or $202.5M each. Following the transaction, funds associated with...
NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings added new positions in a number of consumer-focused companies during the quarter that ended Dec. 31, including ride-hailing and food delivery company Grab Holdings Ltd , brokerage firm Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) and fashion company Rent the Runway Inc (RENT.O), according to securities filings released Monday.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) recorded the biggest gain in the S&P 500 Index in Friday morning trading after sliding past consensus marks with its Q4 earnings report. The company reported core sales growth of 5.8%, with six of eight business units and every major region improving from a year ago. Reported...
This weekend's Barron's cover story says there will be a dramatic increase in betting on this year's Super Bowl, a trend that's likely to continue for years to come. Other featured articles discuss a sign of hope for an online real-estate marketplace and why investors are pleased with the earnings of a beverage giant.
In a statement, they said they were duty-bound to review such an offer, but after doing so, they felt confident about rejecting it:. “Consistent with its fiduciary obligations, after careful review and consideration conducted in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, the Board concluded that this non-binding proposal significantly undervalues the Company and is not in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.”
Black Rifle Coffee Company (NYSE:BRCC) stock gained almost 5% in the company's first day of trading after completing a de-spacing transaction. The business combination is expected to provide Black Rifle with approximately $150M in cash, according to a statement. Shares of SPAC Silverbox Engaged Merger Corp. 1 (SBEA) also rallied on Feb. 3 when holders approved the combination with Black Rifle.
Morgan Stanley turned cautious on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) with a downgrade to an Equal-weight rating from Overweight. Adam Jonas and team still believe in LICY's mission, but noted that the Q4 results suggest the projected ramp will consume more cash and requires significant capital infusion. That is believed to leave shareholders exposed to potential capital raises as early as this year.
