NFL

Ryan & Reese’s Son Deacon Phillippe on Following in Their Footsteps

Extra
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Phillippe and son Deacon exclusively talked to “Extra’s” Katie Krause...

extratv.com

ramascreen.com

First Image of THE LOCKSMITH Starring Ryan Phillippe

Check out this first look photo from The Locksmith, the new thriller starring Ryan Phillippe (Academy Award-winning Crash, Robert Altman’s Gosford Park), Kate Bosworth (Sony Pictures Classic’s Still Alice, Warner Bros.’ Superman Returns) and Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible franchise, Pulp Fiction) – Arclight Films is handling worldwide sales. Film information below:
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Ryan Phillippe, Jim Gaffigan, and Kat Graham to Star in Thriller Feature COLLIDE

Ryan Phillippe (Crash, MacGruber), comedian Jim Gaffigan (Troop Zero), and Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) have signed on to star in the thriller Collide, from writer and director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Retribution, Vehicle 19). The join previously cast actors David Cade (Lansky), Dylan Flashner (The Card Counter), Drea de Matteo (The Sopranos), Aisha Dee (The Bold Type), David James Elliot (Heart of Champions), and Paul Ben-Victor (Daredevil).
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Locksmith’ Image Shows Ryan Phillippe Leaving Prison in Upcoming Thriller

Principal photography has just wrapped on The Locksmith, an upcoming thriller starring Ryan Phillipe (Crash, Peacock’s MacGruber). Variety revealed an exclusive first image that provides a glimpse into Phillipe in character as Miller the expert locksmith. The movie follows an ex-con fresh out of prison who is trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter, but somehow gets mixed up in an unexpected kidnapping – and his ex is a police detective.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris & Prince Look So Grown Up in Rare Selfie

If there’s one thing to know about Michael Jackson’s kids, it’s that they are a close-knit group. While they shared a traumatic event with the loss of their dad at a tender age, they have stuck with each other through thick and thin — and that’s what makes Paris Jackson’s latest selfie with her older brother, Prince Jackson, so sweet. The Instagram Story selfie with a glowing-star filter shows the two of them lounging on the couch with Prince cheesing at the camera with a big grin. Paris kept her smile a little more low-key, but they both look happy to...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ciara Slays In Black Dress With High Slits For Super Bowl Party With Russell Wilson – Photos

The pop singer and her NFL star husband looked fierce in all black ensembles as they arrived at Drake’s celeb-packed Super Bowl shindig. Although he didn’t make it to the big game this year, star NFL quarterback Russell Wilson was ready to party with his gorgeous wife Ciara, for Super Bowl LVI! The adorable couple, looking absolutely fierce in matching all-black ensembles, was spotted arriving to Drake’s Super Bowl bash and concert at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Saturday (February 12). The celeb-packed shindig was also reportedly attended by Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Cardi B, Lizzo, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx among other A-listers.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
Distractify

Romeo Miller and Girlfriend Drew Sangster Have Welcomed Their First Child

Although he's no longer the ultra-popular child star he once was, Romeo Miller now has another reason to celebrate. On Feb. 14, Romeo dropped the news that he and his girlfriend Drew Sangster were now first-time parents. The Instagram post includes a video that announces the birth of their child. Following the news, many are now wondering who exactly Romeo's girlfriend is.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Raps Along With Eminem At The Super Bowl From The Field: Watch

One of Eminem’s fans was rapping along to Slim Shady during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show, and that fan – Justin Bieber – was nailing every single word!. Was this Justin Bieber auditioning for an upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, or just him feeling himself during the SBLVI Halftime Show? Either way, Justin, 27, was spotted in his feelings when Eminem’s turn came to perform. Justin was recorded rapping along to “Lose Yourself” while on the field of SoFi Stadium, and Biebs was nailing every word. It was pretty epic, and Justin appeared to love every moment.
NFL
HollywoodLife

The Rock, J.LO & Ben, Ellen & More Stars At the Super Bowl 2022: Photos

Game on! All the biggest stars were in Los Angeles to watch this year’s Super Bowl LVI between the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Super Bowl LVI brought the game to LA, letting stars of all sorts flock to Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium for a VIP viewing experience. While many were there to support their hometown team, the Los Angeles Rams — like Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck, Jay-Z, Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Cardi B and Offset, Justin Bieber, Matt Damon, Sean Penn, and more — a select few were rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals. No matter what their team, these VIPs wear ready to party from the front row, box seats, or even field level for some lucky fans.
NFL
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are the Cutest Couple at the Super Bowl in These Giddy Mid-Game Photos

Listen, we’ve followed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to premieres, red carpet events, and more since the couple rekindled their romance in the spring of 2021. And now, we got to see a peek of the two on another very special date night. Bennifer was spotted at Super Bowl LVI, and the photos that fans snapped of the pair are truly too cute. Just moments before the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, Lopez and Affleck were spotted watching the game and even practicing their dance moves before the night’s big performance. Lopez looked as chic as ever (honestly, when doesn’t she?),...
NFL
US Magazine

Gigi Hadid Reveals Whether She Wants Daughter Khai to Follow Her Modeling Footsteps

Like mother, like daughter? Gigi Hadid may have been a child model, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she wants the same for her 16-month-old daughter, Khai. “Technically, I started modeling when I did Baby Guess,” the Los Angeles native, 26, said in her InStyle cover story, published on Wednesday, February 2. “But I don’t really remember my childhood modeling. It was more something that was fun for me because I got to play in the sand. My mom, [Yolanda Hadid], took me out of it before I realized it, so it never got to my head.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Head To Super Bowl Party In 1st Photos Since Shooting After Concert

The couple kept solemn looks on their faces as they made their way to Drake’s Super Bowl party following the terrifying shooting the night before. Justin Bieber, and Hailey Baldwin were spotted for the first time since the terrifying shooting that occurred outside the pop star’s after concert party on Friday (February 11). The couple managed to look every inch the fashion icons as they kept solemn faces arriving to Drake’s Super Bowl party in West Hollywood the following day. The celeb-packed shindig at the Pacific Design Center was also reportedly attended by Cardi B, Lizzo, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx among other A-listers.
FOOTBALL
HollywoodLife

Justin & Hailey Bieber Link Up With Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker For Super Bowl Double Date

The Super Bowl was a double date night for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, who attended the game with her BFF, Hailey Baldwin, and Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber. Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin all attended the 2022 Super Bowl together in Los Angeles. The foursome was sen in a box at the game, in photos which you can see here. Kendall and Hailey both wore simple white shirts for their athleisure looks (Hailey accessorized with Dorsey‘s Riviere Necklace), while Justin rocked a white tee and zip-up and Devin wore a white t-shirt and black jacket. Justin and Hailey sat next to each other, with Kendall and Hailey flanking them on each side.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Blue Ivy! Saint! See Celebrity Kids Attending Super Bowl 2022 With Their Parents

Game on! Eminem, Kanye West and more celebrities watched with their kids as the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl. The “Without Me” rapper, 49, performed in the halftime show in California on Sunday, February 13, alongside Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg. The Missouri native’s daughters, Alaina, 28, and Hailie, 26, showed their support in the stands.
FOOTBALL

