Ryan & Reese’s Son Deacon Phillippe on Following in Their Footsteps

Like mother, like daughter? Gigi Hadid may have been a child model, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she wants the same for her 16-month-old daughter, Khai. “Technically, I started modeling when I did Baby Guess,” the Los Angeles native, 26, said in her InStyle cover story, published on Wednesday, February 2. “But I don’t really remember my childhood modeling. It was more something that was fun for me because I got to play in the sand. My mom, [Yolanda Hadid], took me out of it before I realized it, so it never got to my head.”

