Ryan & Reese’s Son Deacon Phillippe on Following in Their Footsteps

Game on! All the biggest stars were in Los Angeles to watch this year’s Super Bowl LVI between the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Super Bowl LVI brought the game to LA, letting stars of all sorts flock to Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium for a VIP viewing experience. While many were there to support their hometown team, the Los Angeles Rams — like Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck, Jay-Z, Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Cardi B and Offset, Justin Bieber, Matt Damon, Sean Penn, and more — a select few were rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals. No matter what their team, these VIPs wear ready to party from the front row, box seats, or even field level for some lucky fans.
