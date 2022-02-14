LHU Foundation, LHU Alumni Association boards team up to discuss strategies for boosting student recruitment and retention
Lock Haven University (LHU) is ramping up efforts to identify new ways to intertwine LHU’s highly-skilled alumni network into the university’s recruitment and retention efforts, and university leaders are turning to volunteer board members from the LHU Foundation (LHUF) and the LHU Alumni Association to engage their respective networks into making...www.lockhaven.edu
Comments / 0