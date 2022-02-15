ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Skinner’s first shutout leads Oilers past Sharks 3-0

 19 hours ago

Stuart Skinner made 20 saves in his first career shutout and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Monday night.

“It was pretty special,” Skinner said. “To say that I got an NHL shutout is something cool and something that you dream of as a kid. Definitely a really special moment and I’m really grateful for it.”

Connor McDavid, Darnell Nurse and Warren Foegele scored. Evan Bouchard had two assists.

Former Shark Evander Kane returned to San Jose for the first time with the Oilers and was booed every time he touched the puck. He did not have a point but took four shots on goal.

“I’ve kind of moved on,” Kane said before the game. “I’m happy where I’m at.”

Added Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft: “I’ve been nothing but impressed with Evander Kane. I think he’s single-minded in his purpose and that (was) to get a win tonight for the Edmonton Oilers.”

James Reimer made 36 saves as San Jose lost its fourth in a row. The Sharks played their first game since Feb. 1 and their first home game since Jan. 22.

“I think that you can see there wasn’t a lot of sharpness to our game, and that’s the worry after being on a break that long,” coach Bob Boughner said. “But you’ve got to find ways at this time of year and there’s no excuses.”

The Oilers jumped ahead with two goals in the first period. Foegele tipped home his sixth of the season on Edmonton’s first shot on goal. Nurse added his fifth goal just 1:05 later.

“We haven’t played with a lead early in games a lot this season, but when you find a way to get it and just stick to your game plan, not take the foot off the gas, I think it’s huge,” Nurse said.

After a scoreless second period, McDavid scored his 24th early in the third, moving into a tie for second place in the NHL with 64 points.

The Oilers controlled the game, outshooting the Sharks 41-20. Both teams went 0 for 4 on the power play.

“I thought we played a full 60 minutes,” Woodcroft said. “There were times when the other team had some chances, but we really, really liked the commitment to the defensive side of the puck, the commitment to working back to our end.”

HOMECOMING

The game marked a return to San Jose for Woodcroft, who served as a Sharks assistant coach from 2008-15.

“At that time, it was my first opportunity to be an assistant coach in the NHL and I’m very thankful for that opportunity,” he said. “I made a lot of really good friendships in the city of San Jose.”

Woodcroft improved to 2-0 since replacing Dave Tippett as Edmonton’s head coach. Tippett was fired on Feb. 10 in the middle of his third season.

NOTES: Sharks LW Rudolfs Balcers left after blocking a shot late in the second period and did not return. ... Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols. ... Sharks backup goalie Adin Hill (lower-body injury) is nearing a return from injured reserve. “He’s getting better,” Boughner said. “I still think he needs a few more days to feel comfortable if he had to go into action.” ... The Oilers remained the NHL’s only undefeated team when scoring first, improving to 14-0-0.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Sharks: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

MacKinnon Returns, Kuemper Gets A Shutout In Avs 4-0 Win Over Stars

In a way, the Colorado Avalanche picked up two wins on Sunday in Dallas. The Avs shut out the Dallas Stars, 4-0, and they welcomed forward Nathan MacKinnon back to action. He had missed the last four games and the All-Star game after suffered a facial fracture and a concussion.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Clips and Quotes: Edmonton Oilers beat San Jose Sharks 3-0

Now that’s how you play a hockey game. Final score: Oilers 3-0. Was that the most complete game the Oilers have played all year? Very well could be. BaggedMilk has the Wrap Up here. THE CLIPS. THE QUOTES. Worth noting right off the top that both Darnell Nurse and...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Chabot out for Senators against Blues

Bergeron to rejoin Bruins, won't play against Rangers; Brassard sidelined for Flyers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Ottawa Senators. Thomas Chabot has an undisclosed injury and will not play for the Senators against the St. Louis Blues...
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Sabres

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-19-6) AT BUFFALO SABRES (15-24-8) 7 PM ET | KEYBANK CENTER. The New York Islanders wrap up their four-game road trip with their final stop against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center. After losing two straight, the Islanders are in need of a win...
NHL
southernillinoisnow.com

Wild get 6th straight home win….Flames acquire Toffoli with Canadiens

UNDATED (AP) — A two-goal deficit did little to cool off the Minnesota Wild on Monday. The Wild earned a 7-4 win over the Red Wings as rookie Matt Boldy recorded his first career hat trick and had an assist. The Wings led 2-0 until Boldy scored twice in a 2:05 span of the first period. He completed his hat trick in the second period with his second power-play goal of the night.
NHL
Yardbarker

Jack Rathbone’s scoring tear and more: 3 stories from the Abbotsford Canucks’ big week

The Abbotsford Canucks just had their best week of the season. As the NHL team relied on strong goaltending and limiting the opposition, the AHL team ran up the score out at the Abbotsford Centre. The Abbotsford Canucks played four home games this week and scored a total of 26 goals in those four games. They put up eight goals twice over the past four games and we saw some stellar performances over the past seven days.
NHL
Mercury News

Evander Kane, upon return to San Jose, says he’s moved on with Oilers

SAN JOSE – Evander Kane had no idea what kind of reception he was going to get at SAP Center on Monday night when he and the Edmonton Oilers played the Sharks in a key Pacific Division game. Nor did he particularly care. “It probably matters to you guys...
NHL
