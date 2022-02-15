Sporting vs Man City live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

The Uefa Champions League returns on Tuesday and Manchester City restart their quest to reach another final - and this time, they’ll hope, go one better and win the trophy.

Pep Guardiola ’s side first have to overcome Portuguese Primeira Liga champions Sporting CP , who are second in the table after a draw with leaders Porto on Friday.

City are on a 12-match unbeaten streak, 11 of which have been victories, as they seek trophies on three fronts this term.

The Premier League leaders won 4-0 at the weekend against Norwich and were able to rest a few players in the process, as they turn attention to success in Europe.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s last-16 first leg.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 15 February at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Where can I watch?

All Champions League matches are broadcast live on BT Sport. This game will be on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Confirmed line-ups

SCP - Adan; Esgaio, Coates, Inacio; Porro, Nunes, Palhinha, Reis; Goncalves, Sarabia, Paulinho

MCI - Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Odds

Sporting 23/2

Draw 5/1

Man City 1/3

Prediction

Man City to open up a first-leg lead with a dominant and controlled display. Not tie over, but a big step forward for Pep and co. Sporting 1-2 Man City .