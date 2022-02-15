ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sporting vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2IBk_0eEgaIxD00

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side resume their search for European glory on Tuesday, when they head to Sporting CP for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter.

After three successive seasons being knocked out in the quarter-finals, City finally went the distance last year - only to be beaten in the final by Premier League rivals Chelsea.

It remains the key trophy the club are targetting and have so far fallen short in chasing, with all eyes on whether they can go one better this time around.

Sporting are the reigning Portuguese champions but are second domestically this year, six points off leaders Porto. They finished ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Besiktas in the group stage to reach the knockouts.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s first leg.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 15 February at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Where can I watch?

All Champions League matches are broadcast live on BT Sport. This game will be on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Confirmed line-ups

SCP - Adan; Esgaio, Coates, Inacio; Porro, Nunes, Palhinha, Reis; Goncalves, Sarabia, Paulinho

MCI - Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Odds

Sporting 23/2

Draw 5/1

Man City 1/3

Prediction

Man City to open up a first-leg lead with a dominant and controlled display. Not tie over, but a big step forward for Pep and co. Sporting 1-2 Man City .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wout Weghorst hoping to repay Burnley by firing them to Premier League safety

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst wants to repay the club’s faith by firing them to Premier League safety after opening his goalscoring account in Saturday’s impressive 3-0 success at Brighton.Holland international Weghorst arrived in English football on transfer deadline day last month, costing £12million from German club Wolfsburg to fill the void left by Chris Wood’s departure to Newcastle.Following three appearances without finding the net, the 29-year-old claimed the opener at the Amex Stadium to set the relegation-threatened visitors on course for only a second top-flight win of a difficult campaign.Burnley, who moved off the bottom of the table on goal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Man City vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Tottenham face the daunting trip to Manchester City this afternoon looking for a performance and result to block out the noise from Antonio Conte.The Italian has been bemoaning his situation in north London after the January transfer window, despite spending big to land Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus.But City are flying after a sumptuous performance midweek to all but eliminate Sporting and advance to the Champions League quarter-finals with the return leg to come after securing a 5-0 advantage.Follow LIVE: Man City vs Tottenham build-up, team news and Premier League updates from 3pm kick-offsSpurs risk falling further off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal adulation ‘surreal’ for Emile Smith Rowe as young Gunner fires 10th goal

Emile Smith Rowe admits it was “surreal” to hear his name ring around the Emirates Stadium as he hit his 10th goal of the season in Arsenal’s victory over Brentford.The Gunners kept up their top-four aspirations with a 2-1 win as Smith Rowe and fellow academy graduate Bukayo Saka scored the second-half goals before Christian Norgaard’s last-gasp consolation strike.Smith Rowe is Arsenal’s top goalscorer this season but came in for just his second start in the previous nine league games, with Gabriel Martinelli missing out through suspension.Following a frustrating first half, the England international broke the deadlock just three minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Leeds United host Manchester United at Elland Road in the Premier League today with Marcelo Bielsa under pressure following a run of three matches without a win. The hosts are slipped closer to the Premier League’s bottom three following defeats to Newcastle and Everton, who have closed the gap on Beilsa’s side. Manchester United, meanwhile, are looking to continue their bid to finish in the top four under Ralf Rangnick. A 2-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday moved Rangnick’s side back into the top four and ended a run of three games without a win in all competitions. FOLLOW LIVE:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
The Independent

Wolves vs Leicester City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Leicester City travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon as they try to put to bed a run of four Premier League games without a win that has put manager Brendan Rodgers under pressure.The Foxes were knocked out of the FA Cup in January by Nottingham Forest, dropped into the Europa Conference League after a poor start to their European campaign in the autumn and are five points off the top half in the league table.Wolves, on the other hand, are flying under Bruno Lage and are only six points off a top-four spot going into Sunday’s fixtures, with two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Valencia vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch LaLiga fixture online and on TV today

Barcelona resume their quest to seal a top-four finish under Xavi Hernandez on Sunday, as they head to Valencia in LaLiga.A draw last time out against local rivals Espanyol, combined with having a game or two in hand over the three sides immediately above them, means the Catalan outfit have dropped out of the Champions League spots and sit in sixth ahead of kick-off at the Mestalla.It also means Xavi’s side are on a run of just two wins in their last seven now across all competitions, as they fight to find consistency after a busy January and the change...
UEFA
The Independent

Neymar misses penalty as PSG suffer surprise defeat, while Real Madrid extend lead in LaLiga

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain suffered an unexpected 3-1 defeat at Nantes.Randal Kolo Muani gave the hosts an early lead before Lionel Messi was denied a swift equaliser by a fine save from Alban Lafont.Nantes doubled their lead through a fine strike by Quentin Merlin in the 16th minute.Dennis Appiah was shown a straight red card late in the first half after bring down Kylian Mbappe when he was through on goal – only for the decision to be changed to a yellow following a VAR review.Referee Mikael Lesage then initially did not award a penalty for handball by...
SOCCER
The Independent

No debate that Everton are in a relegation battle, admits Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard insists Everton must accept and embrace their Premier League relegation battle.The Toffees slipped to their second defeat in three league encounters under new boss Lampard with a 2-0 loss at Southampton.Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long struck for a totally dominant Saints side who never relented after taking control.Everton’s troubles on the road surfaced again, with the visitors looking a shadow of the side that thumped Leeds 3-0 at Goodison Park on February 12.Lampard’s men sit 16th in the table and four points off the drop zone, leaving the ex-Chelsea and Derby boss to pull no punches on their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bt Sport#Sporting Lisbon#European#Portuguese#Borussia Dortmund#Besiktas#Palhinha#Stones Dias#Pep And Co
The Independent

Leeds clash ‘most important game’ as Jurgen Klopp puts cup final on back burner

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told his players to forget about next Sunday’s Carabao Cup final until they have dealt with Leeds in midweek.In a week’s time at Wembley, where Chelsea lie in wait, they have the chance to pick up their first silverware from the four competitions they are still challenging in.And while trophies are what matter most to the players, the wider picture is the need to maintain momentum in their Premier League title challenge.The 3-1 come-from-behind win over Norwich took on greater significance following Manchester City’s home defeat by Tottenham as the gap at the top was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle Falcons lead tributes to Steve Black after death of ‘proud Geordie’

Newcastle have announced the death of well-known coach Steve Black.Black served on the Falcons’ coaching team twice – in a variety of positions – as well as taking roles with the likes of Wales, the British and Irish Lions, Newcastle United and Sunderland.During his time with Newcastle’s football side he worked under Kevin Keegan during the club’s successful spell in the 1990s and warm tributes have been paid by many who worked with and under him.All at Newcastle Falcons are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our friend and former colleague, Steve Black.Blackie, you were a true one-off....
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

511K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy