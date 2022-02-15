Sporting vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side resume their search for European glory on Tuesday, when they head to Sporting CP for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter.

After three successive seasons being knocked out in the quarter-finals, City finally went the distance last year - only to be beaten in the final by Premier League rivals Chelsea.

It remains the key trophy the club are targetting and have so far fallen short in chasing, with all eyes on whether they can go one better this time around.

Sporting are the reigning Portuguese champions but are second domestically this year, six points off leaders Porto. They finished ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Besiktas in the group stage to reach the knockouts.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s first leg.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 15 February at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Where can I watch?

All Champions League matches are broadcast live on BT Sport. This game will be on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Confirmed line-ups

SCP - Adan; Esgaio, Coates, Inacio; Porro, Nunes, Palhinha, Reis; Goncalves, Sarabia, Paulinho

MCI - Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Odds

Sporting 23/2

Draw 5/1

Man City 1/3

Prediction

Man City to open up a first-leg lead with a dominant and controlled display. Not tie over, but a big step forward for Pep and co. Sporting 1-2 Man City .