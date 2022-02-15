ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting vs Man City prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Manchester City will look to put themselves in a positive position in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday, when they head to Portugal for their first leg against Sporting CP .

Pep Guardiola ’s team selection will be made a little more straight-forward by a three-game European suspension for Kyle Walker, limiting his options at full-back.

Sporting are no strangers to red cards either, having received three on Friday night in the top-of-the-table tussle with Porto which ended in a draw.

The Portuguese team reached the knockouts after finishing ahead of Besiktas and Dortmund in their group, while City topped their own ahead of PSG, Leipzig and Club Brugge.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s first leg.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 15 February at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Where can I watch?

All Champions League matches are broadcast live on BT Sport. This game will be on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Confirmed line-ups

SCP - Adan; Esgaio, Coates, Inacio; Porro, Nunes, Palhinha, Reis; Goncalves, Sarabia, Paulinho

MCI - Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Prediction

Man City to open up a first-leg lead with a dominant and controlled display. Not tie over, but a big step forward for Pep and co. Sporting 1-2 Man City .

