Premier League

Is Sporting vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

By Karl Matchett
 4 days ago

Sporting CP host Manchester City in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday night, with the Portuguese side hoping their home form can keep them in the running to reach the quarter-finals.

The Liga NOS champions won two of their three home group stage games and have won nine of 11 domestically this term to sit second in the table - though Premier League champions City represent a real step-up in opposition quality.

Pep Guardiola ’s team were beaten finalists last season and will want to go one better finally, as he seeks a first trophy as manager in this competition since 2011.

City topped their group earlier in the competition and are nine points clear at the top of their domestic table, too.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s first leg.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 15 February at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Where can I watch?

All Champions League matches are broadcast live on BT Sport. This game will be on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Confirmed line-ups

SCP - Adan; Esgaio, Coates, Inacio; Porro, Nunes, Palhinha, Reis; Goncalves, Sarabia, Paulinho

MCI - Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Odds

Sporting 23/2

Draw 5/1

Man City 1/3

Prediction

Man City to open up a first-leg lead with a dominant and controlled display. Not tie over, but a big step forward for Pep and co. Sporting 1-2 Man City .

