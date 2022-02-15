Manchester United vs Brighton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester United face Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday evening in a fixture originally postponed due to Covid-19 over the Christmas period.

The Red Devils have won only three of their last eight fixtures in the league and are struggling under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who took over in the autumn after the sacking of predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as Man United face Brighton

Brighton, meanwhile, are playing well under Graham Potter and with only four defeats all season long, are safely ensconced in the Premier League ’s top half and could compete for a European spot come the end of the campaign if they can turn more draws into wins.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is Manchester United vs Brighton?

The match takes place at Old Trafford on Tuesday 15 February, and will kick off at 20:15 GMT.

Is Manchester United vs Brighton on TV?

The fixture will not be shown live on TV in the UK. The fixture has been rearranged due to a Covid-19 postponement, and with BT broadcasting UEFA Champions League matches at the same time, cannot be broadcast.

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United : De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Fernandes; Elanga, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Brighton : Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Cucurella; Bissouma; Gross, Mac Allister, Moder, Trossard; Maupay.

Odds

Manchester United 7/10

Draw 3/1

Brighton 4/1

Prediction

Both sides have been drawing very often recently, and the same result looks most likely here. Manchester United 1-1 Brighton .