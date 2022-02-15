ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United vs Brighton confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Brighton travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday evening as they look to strengthen their challenge for a place in European competition next season and derail Manchester United’s challenge for the top four in the process.

The Seagulls are enjoying a fine campaign under Graham Potter and have lost just four times in 23 Premier League fixtures so far this season, leaving them ninth in the table, four points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final Europa Conference League qualifying spot.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as Man United face Brighton

United, meanwhile, have drawn their last three fixtures in all competitions, including an eventual penalty shootout defeat to Middlesbrough that saw them knocked out of the FA Cup .

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is Manchester United vs Brighton?

The match takes place at Old Trafford on Tuesday 15 February, and will kick off at 20:15 GMT.

Is Manchester United vs Brighton on TV?

The fixture will not be shown live on TV in the UK. The fixture has been rearranged due to a Covid-19 postponement, and with BT broadcasting UEFA Champions League matches at the same time, cannot be broadcast.

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United : De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Fernandes; Elanga, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Brighton : Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Cucurella; Bissouma; Gross, Mac Allister, Moder, Trossard; Maupay.

Odds

Manchester United 7/10

Draw 3/1

Brighton 4/1

Prediction

Both sides have been drawing very often recently, and the same result looks most likely here. Manchester United 1-1 Brighton .

