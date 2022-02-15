Is PSG vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Mauricio Pochettino and his PSG side will be trying to head back to the Champions League final this season after reaching that stage in 2020 - only to suffer defeat to Bayern Munich.

While he wasn’t in charge then, he did achieve exactly the same one year earlier with Tottenham, losing to Liverpool, so both boss and squad might feel they have unfinished business.

They’ll have to do it the hard way this year though after drawing Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Los Blancos are top of LaLiga, but recent form under Carlo Ancelotti has been sketchy and they’re seeking a first final themselves since 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s last-16 first leg.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 15 February at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Where can I watch?

All Champions League matches are broadcast live on BT Sport. This game will be on BT Sport . Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Confirmed line-ups

PSG XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Verratti, Paredes, Danilo, Mbappe, Di Maria, Messi

Real XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Miltao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Odds

PSG 17/16

Draw 14/5

Real Madrid 11/4

Prediction

This tie will remain very much open for either team to progress in the second leg - but maybe the absence of away goals will mean both are more inclined to simply play their normal game, which is to attack. PSG 2-2 Real Madrid .