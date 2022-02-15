ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

PSG vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PNzC_0eEgXo2I00

The big tie of the Champions League last-16 is unquestionably the meeting between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, with the French outfit at home for the first leg.

A long list of star names can be found between the two squads, while both managers have also been to the final of this competition - Carlo Ancelotti a multiple winner, Mauricio Pochettino a beaten finalist in 2019.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and updates as PSG host Real Madrid in the Champions League

There’s also the added sideshow of star forward Kylian Mbappe being Real Madrid’s reported top target for the summer transfer window, when his contract with PSG expires.

PSG finished second behind Man City in the group stage, while Real topped theirs ahead of Inter, Sheriff and Shakhtar.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s last-16 first leg.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 15 February at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Where can I watch?

All Champions League matches are broadcast live on BT Sport. This game will be on BT Sport . Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Confirmed line-ups

PSG XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Verratti, Paredes, Danilo, Mbappe, Di Maria, Messi

Real XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Miltao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Odds

PSG 17/16

Draw 14/5

Real Madrid 11/4

Prediction

This tie will remain very much open for either team to progress in the second leg - but maybe the absence of away goals will mean both are more inclined to simply play their normal game, which is to attack. PSG 2-2 Real Madrid .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Wolves vs Leicester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Leicester City at Molineux this afternoon as they look to continue their challenge for a spot in European competition next season.Bruno Lage’s men have been flying in recent months and have only conceded 17 goals in 23 matches so far this season, the joint-most impressive record in the division alongside Manchester City.Going into Sunday’s fixtures, they six points off the top four with two games in hand.Leicester, on the other hand, are enduring a difficult season which has seen them knocked out of both the FA Cup and Europa League early doors. They are 11th in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Kane winner for Tottenham was no surprise to Man City’s Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Harry Kane did not need a match-winning performance to prove his quality after firing Tottenham to a memorable 3-2 victory.Kane scored twice to remind City exactly what they missed out on when they failed to make a sufficient bid for him in the summer and blow the Premier League title race open.Guardiola openly admitted to trying to sign Kane, but City never got anywhere near a valuation that even got Spurs interested in selling their top man.The England captain put on a show at the Etihad Stadium, playing his part in Dejan Kulusevski’s opener...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Craig Cathcart makes case for defence after wily Watford win under Roy Hodgson

Craig Cathcart praised Roy Hodgson for bringing composure and organisation to Watford after the relegation-threatened side secured their first win under the former England manager.Having only picked up two points in 11 matches following the shock win against Manchester United in November, the ex-Crystal Palace boss was last month brought into replace Claudio Ranieri.Hodgson oversaw the Hornets’ first win in three months on Saturday afternoon, when a superb defensive display provided the foundation for a deserved 1-0 win at Aston Villa.Emmanuel Dennis’ late header was the difference on an afternoon when impressive centre-back Cathcart believes they reaped the benefits of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aaron Cresswell: Goal-shy Hammers haven’t run out of gas in Champions League bid

Aaron Cresswell has admitted West Ham are finding goals hard to come by – but denied suggestions they have run out of gas.The lacklustre Hammers needed a Craig Dawson header from Cresswell’s free-kick to help them secure a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle.A point was not enough to see West Ham climb back into the top four, and their Champions League challenge is in danger of slipping away.But Cresswell told the club website: “I don’t think we’re feeling we’ve run out of gas.“The fans know when you’re in these competitions there are plenty of games and plenty of things...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Casemiro
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
The Independent

Leeds clash ‘most important game’ as Jurgen Klopp puts cup final on back burner

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told his players to forget about next Sunday’s Carabao Cup final until they have dealt with Leeds in midweek.In a week’s time at Wembley, where Chelsea lie in wait, they have the chance to pick up their first silverware from the four competitions they are still challenging in.And while trophies are what matter most to the players, the wider picture is the need to maintain momentum in their Premier League title challenge.The 3-1 come-from-behind win over Norwich took on greater significance following Manchester City’s home defeat by Tottenham as the gap at the top was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United play Leeds United this afternoon in the Premier League as they looks to maintain their top-four push under Ralf Rangnick. A 2-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo end his scoring drought, saw Manchester United return to the Champions League spots . This is a reverse of the opening match of the season, where Manchester United defeated Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford. FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action from Elland Road as Leeds host Man UnitedThe two teams played out a 0-0 draw at Elland Road last season but this afternoon’s match is the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal adulation ‘surreal’ for Emile Smith Rowe as young Gunner fires 10th goal

Emile Smith Rowe admits it was “surreal” to hear his name ring around the Emirates Stadium as he hit his 10th goal of the season in Arsenal’s victory over Brentford.The Gunners kept up their top-four aspirations with a 2-1 win as Smith Rowe and fellow academy graduate Bukayo Saka scored the second-half goals before Christian Norgaard’s last-gasp consolation strike.Smith Rowe is Arsenal’s top goalscorer this season but came in for just his second start in the previous nine league games, with Gabriel Martinelli missing out through suspension.Following a frustrating first half, the England international broke the deadlock just three minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Tv Tonight#French#Real Madrid#Inter Sheriff#Shakhtar#Mbappe#Psg 2 2 Real Madrid
The Independent

Leeds vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Bruno Fernandes puts United clear

Follow for live updates as Manchester United face old rivals Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League, in what is a long-awaited clash for the home supporters. Leeds have not hosted a top-flight fixture against Manchester United since 2004, with last season's meeting being staged behind closed doors. It should be a fiery atmosphere, in a match that is crucial for both sides. Ralf Rangnick’s visitors got back to winning ways in midweek with a 2-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford, as Cristiano Ronaldo ended his scoring drought and Bruno Fernandes sealed the victory late on....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah proud to reach 150-goal landmark for Liverpool

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah expressed his pride after scoring his 150th goal for the club in a 3-1 comeback win over Norwich which maintained the momentum in their title challenge.Trailing to Milot Rashica’s deflected strike early in the second half, Liverpool drew level through Sadio Mane’s overhead kick before taking the lead soon after through Salah’s landmark effort.The Egypt forward became only the 10th man to reach 150 goals in the club’s history and the second fastest (232 matches) after Roger Hunt (226).January signing Luis Diaz scored his maiden goal in his fourth appearance to wrap up the win but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

511K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy