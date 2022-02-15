PSG vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

The big tie of the Champions League last-16 is unquestionably the meeting between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, with the French outfit at home for the first leg.

A long list of star names can be found between the two squads, while both managers have also been to the final of this competition - Carlo Ancelotti a multiple winner, Mauricio Pochettino a beaten finalist in 2019.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and updates as PSG host Real Madrid in the Champions League

There’s also the added sideshow of star forward Kylian Mbappe being Real Madrid’s reported top target for the summer transfer window, when his contract with PSG expires.

PSG finished second behind Man City in the group stage, while Real topped theirs ahead of Inter, Sheriff and Shakhtar.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s last-16 first leg.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 15 February at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Where can I watch?

All Champions League matches are broadcast live on BT Sport. This game will be on BT Sport . Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Confirmed line-ups

PSG XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Verratti, Paredes, Danilo, Mbappe, Di Maria, Messi

Real XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Miltao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Odds

PSG 17/16

Draw 14/5

Real Madrid 11/4

Prediction

This tie will remain very much open for either team to progress in the second leg - but maybe the absence of away goals will mean both are more inclined to simply play their normal game, which is to attack. PSG 2-2 Real Madrid .