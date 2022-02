The full trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era is finally here, and it's full of shocks and surprises!. The Crawleys are apparently going to the South of France because, get this, Violet (Maggie Smith) has inherited a villa from an old lover! But that's not all, Downton is also going to be home to a newfangled project destined to raise the ire of the traditionalists in the house: It's going to be the setting for a film that will shoot there under the helm of producer-director Mr. Barber (Hugh Dancy).

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO