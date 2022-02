For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer and BioNTech submitted data to US Food and Drug Administration for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years old on Tuesday. While the vaccine for children under age 5 is expected to be a three-dose vaccine series (it's one-10th the size of Pfizer's vaccine for people 12 and up), the FDA asked the companies to submit data on the first two doses as part of a "rolling submission" process.

KIDS ・ 14 DAYS AGO